No injuries reported after barn fire along Woodkilton Road spreads into nearby building

The Ottawa Fire Services says crews have extinguished a fire that engulfed a barn and spread into another nearby building Saturday evening along Woodkilton Road, west of Ottawa.

Firefighters say they received multiple calls shortly before 9:30 p.m. reporting a barn on fire in the 3500 block of Woodkilton Road.

When firefighter arrived on scene, they found that a small building was fully engulfed in flames, noting that the fire was extending to a nearby building.

That was when they started extinguishing the fire to prevent it from fully spreading into the other building. The fire was declared under control shortly after 10 p.m.

The fire department says both buildings were unoccupied, noting that no injuries were reported.

The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.