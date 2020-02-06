OTTAWA -- Heavy snow is set to blanket the capital region starting Thursday evening, which could lead to a messy Friday morning commute.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the region Thursday afternoon, calling for up to 25 cm of snow by Friday night.

The weather agency says about 15 cm of that total is expected to fall within about 12 hours, by Friday morning.

The Thursday evening commute may be impacted, but "the Friday morning commute is a higher concern at this time," the weather warning says.

The city is issuing a winter weather parking ban starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

It's a new time for such a ban; usually, the city issues parking bans overnight.

"It allows us with more cars off the road to maintain our transportation network more efficiently," city roads operations manager Bryden Denyes said.

The snow, mixed with freezing drizzle at times, began falling around 5 a.m. on Thursday, slowing down the commute on roads and sidewalks across the region.

CTV News Ottawa will have live online coverage of the roads during Thursday night's commute as the storm rolls in.