OTTAWA -- Friday is a snow day for most of eastern Ontario.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority cancelled buses and vans due to “poor road conditions.”

OSTA is responsible for transportation for students of the Ottawa Catholic School Board and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Schools remain open.

If parents want to send their kids to school, they are responsible for transportation to and from.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for parts of the region - Environment Canada calling for up to 25 cm of snow by Friday night.