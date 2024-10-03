OTTAWA
Recipes

    • Parsnip and Pear Cream Soup

    This is an elegant soup appropriate for entertaining.  The intense flavours of the roasted parsnips and pears are balanced by a little crumbled blue cheese when serving.  The crispy parsnip shavings add a textural and visual finishing touch to this winter soup.

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes
    Cooking Time: 40 minutes
    Serves: 6-8

    Ingredients

    • 4 cups (1 L) diced Ontario Parsnips (about 4 large)
    • 1 each small Ontario Onion and Shallot, finely chopped
    • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme leaves
    • 2 each whole cloves and bay leaves
    • 1 piece (1/2-inch/1 cm) fresh gingerroot, peeled and halved
    • 2 tbsp (25 mL) each vegetable oil and balsamic vinegar
    • 3 Ontario Pears, peeled and diced
    • 4 cups (1 L) vegetable or chicken broth
    • 1 cup (250 mL) 10% half-and-half Ontario Cream or Milk
    • 1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Blue Cheese
    • Fried Parsnip Shavings (recipe follows)

    Instructions

    In roasting pan, combine parsnips, onion, shallot, thyme, cloves, bay leaves, ginger, oil and vinegar; toss well. Roast in 425°F (220°C) oven for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add pears; roast for 10 minutes. Add broth; roast for 10 minutes or until parsnips are tender. Discard bay leaves, cloves and ginger.

    In blender, purée three-quarters of the mixture. Place all of the soup in large saucepan. Add cream and heat on low. Serve with crumbled blue cheese and parsnip shavings.

    Fried Parsnip Shavings: Peel 2 parsnips and discard outside peels. Continue to peel long thin strips from parsnips. In small skillet, heat 3 tbsp (45 mL) vegetable oil over medium-high heat; fry parsnip strips until golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and pat dry on paper towel.

    Nutritional information

    1 Serving (When recipe serves 8):

    PROTEIN: 4 grams
    FAT: 13 grams
    CARBOHYDRATE: 32 grams
    CALORIES: 267
    FIBRE: 5 grams
    SODIUM: 435 mg

    

