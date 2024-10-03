Parsnip and Pear Cream Soup
This is an elegant soup appropriate for entertaining. The intense flavours of the roasted parsnips and pears are balanced by a little crumbled blue cheese when serving. The crispy parsnip shavings add a textural and visual finishing touch to this winter soup.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 40 minutes
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients
- 4 cups (1 L) diced Ontario Parsnips (about 4 large)
- 1 each small Ontario Onion and Shallot, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme leaves
- 2 each whole cloves and bay leaves
- 1 piece (1/2-inch/1 cm) fresh gingerroot, peeled and halved
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) each vegetable oil and balsamic vinegar
- 3 Ontario Pears, peeled and diced
- 4 cups (1 L) vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 cup (250 mL) 10% half-and-half Ontario Cream or Milk
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Blue Cheese
- Fried Parsnip Shavings (recipe follows)
Instructions
In roasting pan, combine parsnips, onion, shallot, thyme, cloves, bay leaves, ginger, oil and vinegar; toss well. Roast in 425°F (220°C) oven for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add pears; roast for 10 minutes. Add broth; roast for 10 minutes or until parsnips are tender. Discard bay leaves, cloves and ginger.
In blender, purée three-quarters of the mixture. Place all of the soup in large saucepan. Add cream and heat on low. Serve with crumbled blue cheese and parsnip shavings.
Fried Parsnip Shavings: Peel 2 parsnips and discard outside peels. Continue to peel long thin strips from parsnips. In small skillet, heat 3 tbsp (45 mL) vegetable oil over medium-high heat; fry parsnip strips until golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and pat dry on paper towel.
Nutritional information
1 Serving (When recipe serves 8):
PROTEIN: 4 grams
FAT: 13 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 32 grams
CALORIES: 267
FIBRE: 5 grams
SODIUM: 435 mg
