Two people jog in Ottawa during a snowstorm Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Shaun Vardon / CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- We could have a messy mix of weather this Saturday in Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for light snow Saturday morning, becoming heavy at times before the afternoon. About 5 centimetres of snow is expected.
The temperature is forecast to rise to 3C by the afternoon, with a 70 per cent chance of drizzle.
Overnight, fog patches develop after midnight, the low is minus 3C.
Sunday's forecast high is 5C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
This makes it the warmest weekend of the year so far in Ottawa.
Monday is looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2C.
Sunshine returns Tuesday, but so do cooler temperatures. Tuesday's high is minus 5C.