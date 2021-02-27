OTTAWA -- We could have a messy mix of weather this Saturday in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for light snow Saturday morning, becoming heavy at times before the afternoon. About 5 centimetres of snow is expected.

The temperature is forecast to rise to 3C by the afternoon, with a 70 per cent chance of drizzle.

Overnight, fog patches develop after midnight, the low is minus 3C.

Sunday's forecast high is 5C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

This makes it the warmest weekend of the year so far in Ottawa.

Monday is looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2C.

Sunshine returns Tuesday, but so do cooler temperatures. Tuesday's high is minus 5C.