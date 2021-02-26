OTTAWA -- It's the final weekend of February, and there's lots of options to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's happening across the region.

MAGIC OF LIGHTS

Enjoy Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks this weekend.

The dazzling, drive-thru light experience features your favourite winter scenes and characters using the latest LED technology and digital animations.The holiday attraction was forced to close on Boxing Day due to the provincial lockdown, so it reopened for another week when the stay-at-home order lifted.

Magic of Lights is open Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://magicoflights.com/events/ottawa/

RIDEAU CANAL SKATEWAY CLOSED FOR THE SEASON

The red flag is flying on the Rideau Canal Skateway for the season.

You are asked to stay off the ice.

Just like @CanadiensMTL, our season was off to a great start...

In true 2021 style, our Skateway season has officially come to a close with a total of 26 days – nearing our record for shortest season ever. ��https://t.co/wz85Y6I51x | #ottnews #RideauCanal

��@tva Sports pic.twitter.com/jJb9zziDKu — RideauCanalSkateway (@NCC_Skateway) February 25, 2021

LACE UP THE SKATES

You can go for a skate this weekend on Ottawa’s outdoor refrigerated rinks. The city says you must book a free 45-minute reservation for a skating time at www.ottawa.ca/skating.

Reservations will be required to skate at the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. weekends, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. weekdays

Ottawa's community outdoor rinks are also open, weather permitting. A maximum of 25 people can skate on the outdoor rinks at one time.

SLEDDING HILLS

Ottawa's tobogganing hills remain open for the winter. Just a reminder, capacity in gathering areas is limited to 25 people at one time.

For a list of sledding hills in the City of Ottawa, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/sports-fields-and-outdoor-recreation#sledding-hills-1

The National Capital Commission also operates sledding hills in Ottawa. https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/tobogganing-greenbelt

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING, SNOWSHOEING, HIKING

The National Capital Commission invites you to get outdoors this winter.

"With over 450 km of trails for skiing, snowshoeing, snow biking, walking and hiking, hills for tobogganing and fire pits to warm up by, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our 'Winter Capital,'" says the NCC.

Check out the NCC's Winter Capital interactive map to find suggested routes. Visit: https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/experience-your-winter-capital-ottawa-gatineau

A reminder that interprovincial travel is strongly discouraged. Residents are asked to remain on their respective sides of the Ottawa River as much as possible and to travel only for essential reasons.

Snowshoe trails are now open at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

SKI SEASON

Ski hills in Ontario and Quebec are open for skiing.

Go skiing at Calabogie Peaks all weekend. For more information, visit calabogie.com

Ski season is underway at Mount Pakenham. For more information, visit https://www.mountpakenham.com/

Camp Fortune is open. For more information, visit https://campfortune.com/en/

Mont Ste. Marie is open for the season. For hours of operation, visit www.montstemarie.com

Health officials in Ontario and Quebec ask residents to avoid non-essential travel out of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIVEROAK SKATING TRAIL

You are invited to RiverOak Nature's Playground to skate on the winter trails.

Riveroak is located on York's Corners Road in Ottawa.

You must book tickets for Saturday and Sunday in advance at riveroak.ca.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is Montebello, Que. is open this winter.

Discover Canada's wildlife along a 12 kilometre long safari, seeing elk, bison, wolves, bears and foxes in their natural habitat. Parc Omega also has a wolf observatory.

While at Parc Omega, enjoy the snowshoe trail and a new ice skating rink.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH WITH ILAM

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Ilam.

"With his Peulh roots, his music offers a style inspired by Blues, Sahel and Afro-Pop Rock with accents of Reggae and Soul, all with very raw textures."

Limited tickets are available for Friday night's show at the NAC. For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28312

To watch a free livestream of the performance, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28057

MIGHTY RIVER WITH THE NAC ORCHESTRA

The NAC Orchestra invites you to enjoy Mighty River from the comfort of your own home Saturday night.

"The NAC Orchestra conducted by Music Director Alexander Shelley goes technicolour with this program of exciting contemporary works by Anna Clyne, Zosha Di Castri, and Errollyn Wallen," says the NAC on its website.

The free livestream performance begins Saturday at 8 p.m. For information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/28203

OTTAWA'S VIRTUAL CAESAR CRAWL

Celebrate National Caesar Day with Ottawa's Virtual Caesar Crawl.

Up to 10 per cent of all Caesar kit sales will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/ottawa-ontario/ottawas-virtual-caesar-crawl-national-caesar-day/663742501069476/

ORIGIN KITCHEN CONCERTS

The Origin Kitchen Concerts Series presents Jonathan Emilie Saturday night.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1126155364511523

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open on Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MUSEUMS

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau are now open.

Canadian Museum of History is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.historymuseum.ca

Canadian War Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://www.warmuseum.ca/

Canadian Museum of Nature is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.nature.ca

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/agriculture

Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation

Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit https://ingeniumcanada.org/scitech

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information, visit https://diefenbunker.ca/en/

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit gallery.ca

Museums are also open on some week days. Visit each museum's page for weekday hours.