Smokey conditions expected in Ottawa on Monday
Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.
There's also a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 40 km/h expected before tapering off. Monday's high is 23.
Smoke will continue to be present in the area on Tuesday with increasing cloudiness in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday's high is 21.
Showers are also possible on Wednesday with a high of 20.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | O-Train will be partially shutdown on most days over the next two weeks
-
-
-
New this morning
New this morning | Smokey conditions expected in Ottawa on Monday
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry a no-show on first day of court showdown with British tabloid publisher
Prince Harry's phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror kicked off Monday without him present -- and the judge was not happy.
What about Kristen, Leslie's rights, asks lawyer for Bernardo victims after transfer
Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
Trudeau and ministers to provide update as wildfires burn in multiple provinces
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to provide an update on the wildfires that have forced thousands of people from their homes and caused widespread property damage in several provinces.
Watchdog's relations with spy community 'particularly strained' over last year
Newly released documents say the intelligence community's relationship with its key watchdog has been particularly strained over the last year due to a 'level of resistance' to scrutiny.
U.S. beats Canada 6-1, nets World Para hockey gold
Special teams played a difference on Sunday night as the United States scored two short-handed goals en route to a 6-1 victory over Canada in the World Para Hockey Championship gold-medal game.
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
5 things to know for Monday, June 5, 2023
Prince Harry's a no-show in court, police in Quebec identify a victim of a tragic fishing incident, and federal officials to provide a wildfires update.
U.S. releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer
The United States military released video Monday of what it called an 'unsafe' Chinese manoeuvre in the Taiwan Strait on the weekend, in which a Chinese navy ship cut sharply across the path of an American destroyer, forcing the U.S. vessel to slow to avoid a collision.
Atlantic
-
Uncertainty remains for Halifax-area evacuees as wildfire 100 per cent contained
A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.
-
Nova Scotians' personal information stolen in global security breach: province
The Nova Scotia government says it is investigating the theft of personal information stolen through a global privacy breach to a third-party file transfer system the province was using.
-
One person dies, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash in Springfield, P.E.I.: RCMP
One person has died and two others are in hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Springfield, P.E.I.
Toronto
-
Chow continues to grow commanding lead in polls three weeks before mayoral election
Olivia Chow has continued to grow her already commanding lead in the polls with just three weeks left before Toronto’s mayoral election.
-
Two suspects sought after woman sexually assaulted in downtown Toronto
Police have released images of two suspects who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in downtown Toronto in April.
-
What about Kristen, Leslie's rights, asks lawyer for Bernardo victims after transfer
Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.
Montreal
-
What about Kristen, Leslie's rights, asks lawyer for Bernardo victims after transfer
Paul Bernardo should be returned to a maximum-security prison, the lawyer representing the families of his young murder victims said as he called on the Correctional Service of Canada to be more transparent about what led to his transfer to a medium-security facility in the first place.
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Smog warning in effect due in Montreal due to Quebec wildfires
Air quality remains a concern in regions throughout Quebec, including the Greater Montreal area which is currently under a smog warning. Environment and Climate Change Canada issued smog warnings for the Greater Montreal Area, and special air quality statements are in effect for large portions of the province due to the growing number of forest fires.
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Evacuation warning issued for forest fire burning near Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
-
Adult victim in Que. fishing incident that killed 4 children identified
Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children. Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
-
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
London
-
'Normal' temperatures return to the London region
A much more seasonal week, temperature wise, is on the way for the London area. The sunshine remains but temperatures will drop a few degrees to between 20 C and 24 C — the normal for this time of year being around 24 C.
-
Increase in mosquitoes 'a trend' across Canada this year. Here's why
Mosquitoes have always been pesky, but this spring it seems the bloodsuckers are thirstier than ever, a trend one expert says is increasing.
-
'All are welcome in this place': Norwich United Church holds Pride service in divided small town
It was a colourful congregation inside Norwich United Church (NUC), in Norwich, Ont. during its second annual Pride service. The celebration comes six weeks after Norwich Council decided not to fly the pride flag on municipal property during the month of June.
Winnipeg
-
Nearly 10,000 people walk in Winnipeg Pride Parade
Sunday saw the largest Pride Parade in Winnipeg’s history.
-
Manitoba couple completes Red River cart journey for Ukrainian children
A Manitoba couple has completed a two-week journey by Red River cart to raise money for children in Ukraine.
-
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
A wayward and unresponsive business plane that flew over the nation's capital Sunday afternoon caused the military to scramble a fighter jet before the plane crashed in Virginia, officials said. The fighter jet caused a loud sonic boom that was heard across the capital region.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener business owner reeling after intentional fire scorches building
A business owner in Kitchener says he’s feeling defeated after his business caught fire again early Sunday morning.
-
'Uncontained' boa constrictors found during Kitchener traffic stop
Waterloo regional police say two large ‘uncontained’ boa constrictors were found in a vehicle while police were conducting a traffic stop.
-
Multiple stations respond to Sunday morning fires in Wellington North
Wellington North Fire says around 60 firefighters from multiple stations were needed to knock down two early morning fires, which have caused estimated damages exceeding $1 million.
Calgary
-
Understanding the deal: Critics skeptical of Calgary event centre agreement ahead of Monday’s public meeting
A public meeting will give Calgarians an inside look into the exact details of an agreement in principle that could land the city a new event centre, but critics are already skeptical of the cost breakdown.
-
Thousands unofficially kick off summer in Calgary at 32nd annual Lilac Festival
Thousands came out to the 32nd annual Lilac Festival on Sunday to mark the unofficial start of summer in Calgary.
-
Dog jog raises funds for Calgary Humane Society
It seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday at North Glenmore Park.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hockey legend and olympic athlete Emily Clark hosts camp for aspiring, young players
After a long hockey season, most kids are done with the cold rinks by spring. But for the chance to rub shoulders with a locally grown hockey superstar, you dust off the gear and skate in June.
-
Saskatoon teen set to race at U.S. motocross championship
A talented motocross racer from the Saskatoon area has achieved a remarkable feat.
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
Edmonton
-
Identity, not ideology, key to Alberta political divide, survey suggests
The internet memes starting meme-ing within days of Monday's Alberta provincial election and the comments reflect concerns that the province is becoming increasingly polarized.
-
Some locals seeing early success in Chinatown revitalization efforts
It's been three months since the Edmonton Chinatown and Area Business Improvement Association started its long-term "Chinatown Solution" project, and the organization said things are going well.
-
Wildfire situation improving, Alberta no longer in state of emergency
Alberta is no longer under a provincial state of emergency.
Vancouver
-
Large search held for missing 23-year-old man on Granville Island
The family of a missing 23-year-old man held a large search party on Granville Island Sunday afternoon.
-
'I can’t think of a better location': Advocates want Yaletown overdose prevention site to remain
People who use drugs and advocates are vocalizing their support of a downtown overdose prevention site in response to some residents — and a prominent developer — who no longer want it in their backyard.
-
Vancouver boy paying it forward after surviving the fight of his life
Nick Cannon is gearing up for a running race to support a cause close to his heart.
Regina
-
'Everything has got to be talked about': Advocates march for awareness in 2023 Gutsy Walk in Regina
The 2023 'Gutsy Walk' took place across Canada as well as in Regina, and it was more than just a walk in the park.
-
Heat warnings active for eastern Sask., storm watches persist in the north
Following days of storm activity, much of Saskatchewan is now under heat warnings as temperatures climb to far above seasonal.
-
Riders release 22 from roster, including veteran RB Kienan LaFrance
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have updated their roster following their 2-0 performance in the 2023 pre-season.