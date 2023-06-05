Smokey conditions expected in Ottawa on Monday

Environment Canada is warning hazy conditions will become widespread smoke near noon Monday due to wildfires.

There's also a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 40 km/h expected before tapering off. Monday's high is 23.

Smoke will continue to be present in the area on Tuesday with increasing cloudiness in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Tuesday's high is 21.

Showers are also possible on Wednesday with a high of 20.