Evacuation notice issued for residents as forest fire burns near Calabogie, Ont.
Officials are asking people living around Centennial Lake to evacuate their homes as a forest fire burns in the area west of Calabogie, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Township of Greater Madawaska said late Sunday night that the fire located on Centennial Lake had "expanded to the shore."
Approximately 50 hectares of land is affected by the fire.
The township adds a 24-hour evacuation notice has been issued to surrounding areas of seasonal residences.
There is no word on what sparked the fire.
As of 8 a.m. Monday, the fire was not under control, according to the ministry's website.
A burn ban is in effect for the Township of Greater Madawaska, which includes Centennial Lake. Officials warn the current fire rating is "extreme."
Centennial Lake is located 157 km west of downtown Ottawa.
