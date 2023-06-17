Smoke continues to hang over Ottawa

A smoky haze continues to hang over Ottawa this weekend, as smoke from wildfires burning in Quebec moves through the region.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, warning of "high levels of air pollution."

"Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec may result in deteriorated air quality at times. Poor air quality may redevelop in many areas today before improving tonight," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Environment Canada is calling for "widespread smoke" in Ottawa today and tonight.

A smog warning is in effect for Gatineau due to the forest fires in Quebec.

Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index monitors the level of air pollution. At 6 a.m., the air quality for Ottawa was 2 – 'low risk.' The index warns the air quality will deteriorate to 5 - 'moderate risk' Saturday afternoon.

Gatineau's air quality was rated as "good" at 7 a.m.

Wildfire smoke has been moving through the national capital region over the past two weeks. When wildfire smoke created hazy orange skies in Ottawa last week, the air quality index reached 10+.

Ottawa forecast

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C, with the humidex making it feel like 25 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and cloud. Environment Canada says there is a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 25 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.