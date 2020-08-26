OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena was briefly evacuated after an odour of smoke filled the air at the Brewer Pool next door.

Ottawa Fire was called to the Brewer Arena for reports of smoke.

In a statement on Twitter, officials said firefighters were investigating electrical issues at the pool and arena, and identified damaged equipment at the pool.

Ottawa Hospital staff and firefighters evacuated the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the arena as a precaution. Operations at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre resumed at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Ottawa Fire says staff have worked to ensure the electricity supply at the arena is safely isolated from the damaged equipment at the Brewer Pool.