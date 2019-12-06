SMITHS FALLS -- Terry Atsma is a father of six who can now share his story of picking every NFL game correctly in the Ontario Lottery NFL pools game.

The 61-year-old Atsma correctly picked all 13 NFL game winners on the December 1st, 2019 game ticket.

There were only three winners last weekend in all of Ontario.

Those winners collected $180,857 each.

Atsma says he knew he won big while watching the final game Monday night.

He plans to buy a new vehicle and share his winnings with family.

An NFL OLG Pools ticket costs $5.

The winning ticket was purchased at Scott's Corner Store in Smiths Falls.