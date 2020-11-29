OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents can now book an appointment for an in-person visit to several ServiceOntario locations in the capital.

The Ontario government announced that ServiceOntario is offering appointment bookings at busy locations to help reduce wait times and manage customer flow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Appointments will minimize lineups and wait times for customers and help staff to safely facilitate services that need to be completed in-person," the government said in a media release.

In Ottawa, you can book an appointment to visit the following ServiceOntario locations:

Appointments can be booked up to two weeks in advance at Ontario.ca/appointments.

If you do visit a ServiceOntario centre, you are asked to complete the COVID-19 screening before arriving.

ServiceOntario is also offering appointments for the following locations in eastern Ontario:

The Ontario government does recommend people access services online, including driver's licence and licence plate sticker renewals.