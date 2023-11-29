Smart spending for festive bliss: maximizing your holidays with CAA Membership

There are two undeniable things about the holiday season. First, it’s a wonderful chance to connect with family, friends, and loved ones, and second, it can get expensive quickly. And when you factor in the inflation we’re all facing, the holidays may be more financially difficult on families this year, with the price of groceries, gas, and utilities all having gone up.

To help you make the most of every dollar this year, here are some ways you can save money with a CAA Membership.

Review your expenses and save on everyday purchases

Start by evaluating your regular expenses, from utilities to groceries and housing. List out and review all of your regular expenses, including things like utilities, groceries, housing, and other recurring memberships, and find ways to maximize your money.

For example, if you drive, auto insurance is a necessity. However, if you drive less than 12,000km each year, but if you have a traditional auto insurance policy, you could be paying for more than you need.

CAA offers MyPaceTM, Canada's only pay-as-you-go auto insurance payment program. CAA MyPace1 lets drivers reduce and manage their car insurance premiums without sacrificing full, 24/7 coverage. It’s perfect for people who don’t do a lot of driving, like remote workers, people who work close to home, or people who primarily use public transit for their daily commute but drive for errands and weekend trips.

CAA is Canada’s only auto insurance program created specifically for people who don’t drive much - like stay-at-home parents, remote workers, or people who primarily use public transit for their daily commute.

On average, CAA MyPace policy holders save 50% compared to traditional auto insurance. You don’t need to be an existing CAA Member to get a MyPace policy, but if you are already a CAA Member, you’ll get up to 20% off your policy.

Plus, as all drivers know, the cost of fuel has gone up in the past year. Luckily, CAA Members can save on fuel, helping you save even more when filling up the tank for holiday road trips to see the family.

Save on holiday shopping with loyalty/rewards programs

All CAA Members have access to CAA Rewards, a global program with over 126,000 partners around the world, where you can save on shopping, entertainment, restaurants, health, fuel, and more - which comes in handy when shopping for presents during the holidays. No matter who you’re shopping for, you can score some great discounts with a CAA Membership:

For your favourite tech lovers: Save up to 20% at The Source, in-store and online.

Save up to 20% at The Source, in-store and online. For the self-care enthusiasts: Earn 5% in CAA Dollars when you shop online for cosmetics, beauty products, fragrances, and more from Sephora, and earn 7% in CAA Dollars for online purchases of hair styling tools and products from Chatters.

Earn 5% in CAA Dollars when you shop online for cosmetics, beauty products, fragrances, and more from Sephora, and earn 7% in CAA Dollars for online purchases of hair styling tools and products from Chatters. For your fashion-forward family and friends: Save 10% online and in-store at RW&CO.

Save 10% online and in-store at RW&CO. For the toy and puzzle enthusiasts: Earn 3% in CAA Dollars in online purchases of the iconic building blocks and sets from LEGO.

Earn 3% in CAA Dollars in online purchases of the iconic building blocks and sets from LEGO. For the DIY-ers: Save 50% on select products at Dulux Paints, and until December 31, 2023, earn 3% in CAA Dollars.

Save 50% on select products at Dulux Paints, and until December 31, 2023, earn 3% in CAA Dollars. For the sports fans: save big on select regular season home game tickets for the Ottawa Senators, and save 10% on Sens merch to show your support in and outside the rink.

Save on travel during the holiday season

Holiday travel can be a significant expense, but with CAA, you can unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Whether it's accommodations, car rentals, attraction tickets, or vacation packages, CAA Travel provides member-exclusive perks. Here are just a few of the perks and discounts available for CAA Members:

CAA Travel: exclusive benefits, perks, savings, and special offers at famous hotels, popular attractions, global cruises, diverse vacation packages, and convenient car rental agencies.

exclusive benefits, perks, savings, and special offers at famous hotels, popular attractions, global cruises, diverse vacation packages, and convenient car rental agencies. CAA Stores: save up to 20% in-store on luggage and travel accessories, and pick up international driving permits, maps, and more.

save up to 20% in-store on luggage and travel accessories, and pick up international driving permits, maps, and more. VIA Rail: save up to 20% on the best available fares.

save up to 20% on the best available fares. CanaDream: save 5% on vehicle rental charge for your family’s next (or first!) R.V. adventure.

save 5% on vehicle rental charge for your family’s next (or first!) R.V. adventure. Park' N Fly: save 25% on the drive-up rate or get 10% off the posted rate online.

save 25% on the drive-up rate or get 10% off the posted rate online. Best Western Hotels & Resorts: save up to 15% and earn 10% bonus Best Western Rewards® points.

save up to 15% and earn 10% bonus Best Western Rewards® points. Hyatt Hotels: save up to 10% and earn World of Hyatt points.

save up to 10% and earn World of Hyatt points. Hilton Hotels & Resorts: save up to 10% and earn Honors points.

The holidays are meant for enjoying time with loved ones, not stressing over finances. With a CAA Membership, you can navigate the holiday season wisely, making the most of every dollar spent. Start your holiday shopping with confidence, knowing that you've unlocked exclusive savings and perks. Here's to a joyful and budget-friendly holiday season with CAA! Happy holidays!

