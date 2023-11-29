Smart spending for festive bliss: maximizing your holidays with CAA Membership
There are two undeniable things about the holiday season. First, it’s a wonderful chance to connect with family, friends, and loved ones, and second, it can get expensive quickly. And when you factor in the inflation we’re all facing, the holidays may be more financially difficult on families this year, with the price of groceries, gas, and utilities all having gone up.
To help you make the most of every dollar this year, here are some ways you can save money with a CAA Membership.
Review your expenses and save on everyday purchases
Start by evaluating your regular expenses, from utilities to groceries and housing. List out and review all of your regular expenses, including things like utilities, groceries, housing, and other recurring memberships, and find ways to maximize your money.
For example, if you drive, auto insurance is a necessity. However, if you drive less than 12,000km each year, but if you have a traditional auto insurance policy, you could be paying for more than you need.
CAA offers MyPaceTM, Canada's only pay-as-you-go auto insurance payment program. CAA MyPace1 lets drivers reduce and manage their car insurance premiums without sacrificing full, 24/7 coverage. It’s perfect for people who don’t do a lot of driving, like remote workers, people who work close to home, or people who primarily use public transit for their daily commute but drive for errands and weekend trips.
CAA is Canada’s only auto insurance program created specifically for people who don’t drive much - like stay-at-home parents, remote workers, or people who primarily use public transit for their daily commute.
On average, CAA MyPace policy holders save 50% compared to traditional auto insurance. You don’t need to be an existing CAA Member to get a MyPace policy, but if you are already a CAA Member, you’ll get up to 20% off your policy.
Plus, as all drivers know, the cost of fuel has gone up in the past year. Luckily, CAA Members can save on fuel, helping you save even more when filling up the tank for holiday road trips to see the family.
Save on holiday shopping with loyalty/rewards programs
All CAA Members have access to CAA Rewards, a global program with over 126,000 partners around the world, where you can save on shopping, entertainment, restaurants, health, fuel, and more - which comes in handy when shopping for presents during the holidays. No matter who you’re shopping for, you can score some great discounts with a CAA Membership:
- For your favourite tech lovers: Save up to 20% at The Source, in-store and online.
- For the self-care enthusiasts: Earn 5% in CAA Dollars when you shop online for cosmetics, beauty products, fragrances, and more from Sephora, and earn 7% in CAA Dollars for online purchases of hair styling tools and products from Chatters.
- For your fashion-forward family and friends: Save 10% online and in-store at RW&CO.
- For the toy and puzzle enthusiasts: Earn 3% in CAA Dollars in online purchases of the iconic building blocks and sets from LEGO.
- For the DIY-ers: Save 50% on select products at Dulux Paints, and until December 31, 2023, earn 3% in CAA Dollars.
- For the sports fans: save big on select regular season home game tickets for the Ottawa Senators, and save 10% on Sens merch to show your support in and outside the rink.
Save on travel during the holiday season
Holiday travel can be a significant expense, but with CAA, you can unlock exclusive benefits and savings. Whether it's accommodations, car rentals, attraction tickets, or vacation packages, CAA Travel provides member-exclusive perks. Here are just a few of the perks and discounts available for CAA Members:
- CAA Travel: exclusive benefits, perks, savings, and special offers at famous hotels, popular attractions, global cruises, diverse vacation packages, and convenient car rental agencies.
- CAA Stores: save up to 20% in-store on luggage and travel accessories, and pick up international driving permits, maps, and more.
- VIA Rail: save up to 20% on the best available fares.
- CanaDream: save 5% on vehicle rental charge for your family’s next (or first!) R.V. adventure.
- Park' N Fly: save 25% on the drive-up rate or get 10% off the posted rate online.
- Best Western Hotels & Resorts: save up to 15% and earn 10% bonus Best Western Rewards® points.
- Hyatt Hotels: save up to 10% and earn World of Hyatt points.
- Hilton Hotels & Resorts: save up to 10% and earn Honors points.
The holidays are meant for enjoying time with loved ones, not stressing over finances. With a CAA Membership, you can navigate the holiday season wisely, making the most of every dollar spent. Start your holiday shopping with confidence, knowing that you've unlocked exclusive savings and perks. Here's to a joyful and budget-friendly holiday season with CAA! Happy holidays!
1 Auto Insurance is underwritten by CAA Insurance Company. Certain conditions, exclusions and underwriting eligibility rules apply.
Vehicle compatibility and enrollment in CAA MyPace payment program is subject to terms and conditions.
*Savings are an example only and are not an indication of actual savings. Individual savings may be more or less than noted.
© 2021 CAA Insurance Company.
®/™ CAA trademarks are owned by, and use is authorized by, the Canadian Automobile Association.
To qualify for the CAA Member Loyalty Discount, you must be a current CAA Member in good standing (CAA Membership dues paid in full by membership expiry date). Eligible CAA Members may qualify to receive a Member Loyalty Discount based on membership tenure and Roadside Assistance usage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals
A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed in a separate release earlier Wednesday evening and have arrived back in Israel.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Musk uses expletive to tell audience he doesn't care about advertisers that fled X over hate speech
Billionaire Elon Musk said Wednesday that advertisers who have halted spending on his social media platform X in response to antisemitic and other hateful material are engaging in "blackmail" and, using a profanity, essentially told them to go away.
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
-
Slow shelter: U.S.-made homeless structures still on hold in Nova Scotia
The Nova Scotia civil servant overseeing delivery of 200 small heated shelters for the homeless is pointing to the need for community "buy in" and proper access to services such as washrooms before they are installed.
Toronto
-
'It's hard to understand how they survived': Toronto man's family held hostage by Hamas released
The wait is over for Toronto man Ahron Brodutch and his wife Shari – their sister-and-law, niece and nephews have been released from captivity.
-
Toronto police shot man holding knife in Scarborough home to protect himself from attack: SIU
A Toronto police officer shot an advancing 35-year-old man holding a knife in a Scarborough home last August to protect himself from an attack, the province’s police watchdog has found.
-
15-year-old boy charged in alleged armed carjacking in North York
A 15-year-old boy is facing several charges for his alleged involvement in an armed carjacking in North York.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man found dead in Lachine apartment
Montreal police are investigating after the suspicious death of a man in the city's west end Wednesday evening.
-
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province in exchange for more ambitious francization programs at English-speaking universities.
-
Common Front leaves meeting with province without a deal, wants to give negotiation a chance
The leaders of the Common Front of public sector unions didnt' say much after a meeting with Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel late Wednesday afternoon in Quebec City.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 69 crash Tuesday
A 65-year-old from Greater Sudbury was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Tuesday on Highway 69.
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacement
After four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
London
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at encampment
The London Fire Department received multiple calls regarding a large fire at an encampment Wednesday.
-
SIU investigating after officer discharges weapon during taxi theft
An investigation is underway after an officer discharged her weapon during an altercation involving an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a taxi early Wednesday morning.
-
Filmmakers 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
True North wants six month extension to decide on sale of Portage Place Mall
True North’s real estate wing is asking for a six-month extension on a plan to buy and redevelop Portage Place Mall.
-
'We need to address the violent crime in Manitoba': Province's homicide rate nearly triple national average
Grim new statistics show Manitoba once again has the highest homicide rate per capita in all of Canada.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
-
Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in Waterloo
Residents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
-
Waterloo man charged in alleged romance scam worth more than $2 million
Police in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
Calgary
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE ASIRT investigating CPS use of force following Nov. 19 arrests that left teen injured
Alberta's police watchdog has taken over a review of CPS use of force during arrests at a demonstration in support of the people of Gaza on November 19.
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Southern Alberta dog trainer featured in upcoming Disney documentary series
Calgary-area dog trainer Jennifer Fraser and her dog Daiquiri will be one of six teams featured in Disney's ' The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs'.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon man just turned 104-years-old and he still likes to boogie
A Saskatoon man is celebrating a remarkable milestone this week as he turns 104-years-old. With a life that has spanned over ten decades, Nick Kazuska is still going strong.
-
'We cannot keep spending': Saskatoon councillors say budget falls short of savings goals
After two days of discussing the 2024-2025 budget, some councillors are concerned about the lack of progress made.
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
Dow to begin construction of $11.5-billion carbon neutral project at Fort Saskatchewan site in 2024
Petrochemical giant Dow Chemical is going big in its decarbonization efforts at its site in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., with help from the provincial and federal governments.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. constructing clinical space beside St. Paul's Hospital so patients can access MAID
The provincial government is constructing a new clinical space adjacent to St Paul's Hospital so palliative care patients who choose to undergo medical assistance in dying or MAID don’t have to be loaded into transfer vans or ambulances and driven elsewhere to get the end-of-life procedure.
-
B.C. attorney general, premier under fire for comments on justice system
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
-
Airbnb renter whose grease fire set off sprinklers in Vancouver highrise can't be sued by insurer, court rules
An Edmonton man who accidentally started a grease fire while staying in an Airbnb in a downtown Vancouver condo, setting off the building's sprinklers, cannot be sued for damages by the strata corporation's insurer.
Regina
-
Sask. will send women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary
To address wait times, the provincial government announced they will be sending women who need urgent breast cancer tests to Calgary.
-
Pro-Palestinian rally at Regina railyard sees police response, arrests made
A pro-Palestinian protest in Regina sought to disrupt rail traffic in the city’s centre on Wednesday.
-
Regina Battery Depot fire deliberately set, fire department says
A fire that caused significant damages to the Regina Battery Depot was deliberately set, according to the city's fire department.