Small spill contained as last rail car removed from Kingston, Ont. derailment site, CN says

The last rail car involved in a derailment in Kingston, Ont. has been removed from the tracks, but a small amount of adipic acid was spilled in the process, CN Rail says.

Six cars of a 12-car train derailed Friday when a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road.

CN Rail said the last car was removed at around 10 a.m. Sunday, but a small amount of adipic acid was released into a prepared contained area.

"The contained product is currently being extracted," a CN Rail spokesperson said in an email just after 1 p.m. "Environment Canada and CN contractors have been monitoring water throughout the recovery process and there is no danger to public safety or to drinking water."

Adipic acid is a solid industrial product commonly used to make nylon, but it can also be used as a food additive.

There was a "limited leak" of the acid Saturday, CN Rail said, which was also contained.

The city of Kingston said Sunday that the eastbound lanes of Bath Road between Armstrong and Queen Mary roads would reopen for the Monday morning commute from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

"Full closure of Bath Road will resume at 8:30 a.m. and remain in place in place during the afternoon commute. Detours and the Kingston Transit shuttle will also resume at 8:30 a.m.," the city said Sunday.

CN Rail estimates that work at the site will be completed by Tuesday.