'Limited leak' of adipic acid following train derailment in Kingston, Ont.

CN Rail says there was a "limited leak" of adipic acid into the Little Cataraqui Creek from a derailed train car in Kingston, Ont.

However, officials insist there is no danger to the public or the drinking water following Friday's derailment.

The cleanup continues after six cars on a 12-car CN Rail train derailed and a small rail bridge collapsed on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur near Bath Road.

Officials initially said that there was no evidence any of the "dangerous goods' being transported by the train had spilled into the Little Cataraqui Creek.

However, on Saturday, CN Rail said there was a "limited leak," which has now been contained.

"One of the rail cars transporting adipic acid experienced a limited leak which has since been controlled. Adipic acid is a solid industrial product commonly used in food and to make everyday household items such as nylon," CN Rail said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

"There is no danger to public safety or drinking water."

As of Saturday afternoon, CN Rail said four of the six derailed cars have been re-railed and "are in the process of being safely removed from the site."

Transport Canada says the department is "monitoring the situation closely" in Kingston, and inspectors have been sent to the site.

Bath Road remains closed between Queen Mary Road and Armstrong Road while the cleanup continues.

Kingston transit is warning riders to expect delays due to the road closure. A free shuttle operated by Kingston Transit is available for pedestrians and cyclists who need to cross Bath Road at the derailment site.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Kimberley Johnson