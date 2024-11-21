Unmarked police cruiser nearly hit by wrong-way driver on Hwy. 401: OPP

OTTAWA
    An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
    An off-duty police officer was nearly hit head-on by a driver going the wrong way on Highway 401 on Wednesday evening, provincial police say.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they received calls about a wrong-way driver travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Town of Prescott, south of Ottawa.

    "At that time, an off-duty police officer in an unmarked police vehicle was travelling eastbound and was almost struck head-on by the suspect vehicle as it continued in the wrong direction," police said in a post on X.

    "The officer saw the suspect driver make a U-turn and begin driving eastbound and followed them as they exited the highway at Johnstown and came to a stop."

    Police say they identified themselves and tried to stop the suspect, who then started fleeing towards the U.S.- Canada border crossing "at a high rate of speed."

    The suspect made another U-turn and drove in the wrong direction on the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge before an officer blocked the exit.

    The 46-year-old driver from Brockville, Ont. was stopped, arrested and charged with dangerous operation and impaired driving.

    The suspect was released and is set to appear in court in December.

