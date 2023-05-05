Train carrying nylon materials derails in Kingston, Ont.

A train that derailed in Kingston, Ont. on Friday morning was carrying dangerous chemicals, officials say.

The derailment of the 12-car CN train happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on the Cataraqui Industrial Spur tracks near Bath Road between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads. Five cars have left the track, one of which is in the water.

Officials have said the cargo is not leaking into the environment. The train was carrying adipic acid and hexamethylenediamine, compounds used to manufacture nylon. The tracks travel to and from the Invista nylon manufacturing plant.

"With the booms set up, we're fairly confident it can be contained (in the event of a spill)," Brad Joyce, Commission of Transportation and Public Works, said.

Part of the derailment happened on a bridge over water. Part of the bridge has collapsed; police say they don't know if that precipitated the derailment or was caused by it.

CN Rail says information about the derailment is "currently limited", and more details will be released in the days ahead.

"There are no reported injuries or fires and local crews and first responders are attending to the incident. The train was carrying dangerous goods, there are no reported leaks at this time," CN Rail said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Joyce says CN Rail will lead the investigation into the derailment and look at the "integrity of that bridge and determine what needs to occur there to make it safe."

Bath Road is closed in both directions between Queen Mary and Armstrong roads. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Inspectors from the ministry of the environment and Transport Canada were deployed to the scene.

More to come...