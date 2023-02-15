Slow-Cooker Jerk Chicken Sandwiches

Flavourful, fall-apart, spicy chicken on buns are perfect for Super-bowl Sunday or after outdoor activities. Top with Foodland Ontario’s Island-Style Coleslaw. The Jerk chicken is also delicious served with the Caribbean dish rice and beans.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Slow-Cooker Time: LOW 6 hours

Serves 8

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) coarsely chopped Ontario Onion

3 large cloves Ontario Garlic

2 to 3 Scotch bonnet hot peppers (stems and seeds removed)

1/4 cup (50 mL) low-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup (50 mL) apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp (25 mL) lightly packed brown sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) dried thyme leaves

1 tbsp (15 mL) ground allspice

2 tsp (10 mL) smoked paprika

1.5 kg boneless skinless Ontario Chicken Thighs

8 buns, such as ciabatta or whole wheat

whole wheat Island-Style Coleslaw (recipe attached)

Instructions

In food processor, combine onion, garlic, hot peppers, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, thyme, allspice and smoked paprika. Process until onions are finely chopped and ingredients are well combined. Make ahead; cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Place chicken in slow-cooker; pour sauce over chicken. Cover; cook on HIGH for 3 hours or LOW for 6 hours, until chicken is very tender. Use two forks to pull chicken apart; stir to combine with sauce. Keep warm until serving. Slice bun horizontally; place portion of jerk chicken on bun and top with coleslaw.

Oven cooking: Use 1.5 kg bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs. Score skin with knife several times. Marinate chicken in sauce in sealed plastic zipper-lock bag; refrigerate for 3 hours or up to 24 hours. Remove chicken from marinade; place on large foil-lined rimmed baking sheet. Discard remaining marinade. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 45 to 50 minutes or until internal temperature is 165°F (74°C). For additional browning, place under broiler for the last few minutes.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 44 grams

FAT: 25 grams

CARBOHYDRATE:43 grams

CALORIES: 577

FIBRE: 4 grams