No 'large increase' in illegal dumping since Ottawa launched 3-item garbage limit, staff say

The City of Ottawa says it's increasing proactive surveillance in parks and locations where illegal dumping has been reported, but staff are not seeing a "large increase" in illegal dumping reports since the launch of the three-item garbage limit this fall.

Only one fine has been issued for illegal dumping in the first two months of the new garbage limit.

As of Sept. 30, households receiving curbside waste collection are limited to three items of garbage every two weeks, with enforcement phased in through the fall.

In a memo to Council, Solid Waste Services director Shelley McDonald said since Sept. 30, the city has received approximately 606 service requests for illegal dumping.

"The majority of service requests were received throughout October during Phase 1 of implementation and do not present a large increase when compared to pre-implementation reporting data," McDonald said.

"Staff are targeting wards and locations where illegal dumping is reported most with increased education campaigns and proactive surveillance. Since policy implementation started, one fine has been issued for illegal dumping."

The fine for dumping on private property is $300, while the fine for illegally placing garbage in a park bin is $205 and a minimum $500 fine for dumping in a park.

Two weeks ago, CTV News Ottawa reported on residents raising a stink about a garbage heap in the area of Old Innes Road in the east end. A large pile of discarded items included black trash bags filled with food waste, tires, broken furniture, oil containers and industrial materials.

City staff removed 35 truck loads of garbage from the street.

99 per cent of households following 3-item limit

Statistics released by the city show more than 99 per cent of households continue to meet the three-item limit for garbage collection.

During the week of Nov. 4-8, 0.98 per cent of 157,866 households put more than three items of garbage at the curb.

The city ramped up enforcement of the three-item garbage limit in November, with any garbage above the three-item limit required to be in a City of Ottawa yellow bag. Collectors will leave one item at the curb with a courtesy tag if the household exceeds the garbage limit and the extra items are not in a yellow bag.

Starting in December, any items above the three-item limit that are not in a yellow bag will be left at the curb with a custom courtesy tag attached.

