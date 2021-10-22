OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday.

This follows 35 new cases on Thursday and 20 on Wednesday in Ottawa.

Provincewide, officials are reporting nearly 500 new cases, along with 12 more deaths.

Ottawa Public Health is scheduled to release a full picture of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa around noon.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Out of Ontario's 492 new cases, 325 are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. There are 167 cases in fully vaccinated cases.

There are 149 people in ICUs across the province. Twenty-one are fully vaccinated and 128 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,795 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Wednesday.

A total of 3,310 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES AROUND THE REGION