Slight chance of showers for the final day of the long weekend in Ottawa

A pleasant spring day is in the forecast for the final day of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers this morning. High of 19 C on Monday.

Tonight will be clear with a low of plus 5 C.

Back to work and school on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 21 C.

The outlook for Wednesday is a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 23 C.

Rain is in the forecast for Thursday, with a high of 20 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.

Ottawa received 1.4 mm of rain on Sunday.