Skaters hit the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway despite delayed opening announcement
A delayed start to the official opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway didn't stop skaters from hitting the ice Sunday morning.
The National Capital Commission said at 8:35 a.m. that the Rideau Canal Skateway needed a bit more time to fully freeze after overnight flooding and the planned opening at 9 a.m. Sunday would be pushed back to 12:30 p.m.
The NCC also said it was opening a shorter portion of the Skateway at first.
Initially, the NCC said a 1.9-kilometre stretch between Bank Street and the Pretoria Bridge would be open. That has been shortened to an approximately 1.15-km stretch from Bank Street to Fifth Avenue.
"The official opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today, to allow the surface to fully freeze after overnight flooding. The section between Fifth Avenue and Bank Street is ready to open to skaters but we continue to work relentlessly to open more sections as soon as ice conditions are safe. We appreciate everyone’s patience and collaboration and are thrilled to welcome skaters and visitors to the Skateway," the NCC said in a statement to CTV News.
Despite the announcement from the NCC about the delay, some people could already be seen skating on the canal Sunday morning.
Eager skaters were out on the Rideau Canal Skateway Sunday morning, Jan. 21, 2024. The National Capital Commission announced a delayed opening time 25 minutes before 9 a.m., which was the opening time that was announced on Saturday. (Courtesy: Mike McMullen)
BeaverTails will be open along the skateway, but skate rentals will not be available for now. The NCC is asking skaters to be mindful of teams still working on the ice.
The canal needs at least 30 centimetres of ice for the skateway to open, which usually requires 10 to 14 days of weather between -10 C and -20 C.
A cold spell in the capital has kept temperatures under -10 C since Monday. Environment Canada says Ottawa is looking at below-normal temperatures this weekend, with highs between -9 C and -13 C and lows between -10 C and -18 C.
Temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual next week, though they should remain mostly below freezing.
The NCC posts updates on ice conditions and access points to the canal on its website. When open, the Skateway is free and accessible seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Above-seasonal temperatures in November and December this winter had many worried the canal would see a repeat of last year, when the canal did not open once for skating for the first time in its 54-year history.
The Rideau Canal Skateway has been a popular tourist attraction since it first opened in 1971 and has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The latest opening for the Rideau Canal Skateway (not including 2023) was Feb. 2, 2002. The shortest season on the skateway was 16 days back in 2016.
Weather permitting, the 7.8-kilometre skateway is billed as the largest skating rink in the world.
In the canal's first 26 seasons, the median opening date was Dec. 27. In the 26 years since the 1995-96 season, the median opening date has been Jan. 10. Across all 52 skating seasons, the median opening date is Jan. 1.
The average skating season is 50 days, but the record is 95 days (1971–1972 season).
It has become increasingly rare to have the canal open for skating ahead of Jan. 1.
A July 2021 risk assessment on the effects of climate change on the Rideau Canal Skateway warned that in the next decades, the skating season would be less than 40 days approximately 50 per cent of the time. The report said the opening of the skateway in December is unlikely to occur in the future.
The NCC has been working with researchers at Carleton University to collect data on the skateway and test options for ice management. Those options included a so-called slush cannon, which shoots freezing cold slush onto the surface of the canal to help build up a thicker layer of ice.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle and The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Adam Harrison, a son of 'Pawn Stars' celebrity Rick Harrison, has died in Las Vegas at age 39
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
A Russian private jet carrying 6 people crashes in Afghanistan. The Taliban say some survived
A Russian private jet carrying six people is believed to have crashed in a remote area of rural Afghanistan, authorities said Sunday.
Officials report at least 25 dead in shelling of a market in Russian-occupied Ukraine
At least 25 people were killed Sunday by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, local officials reported Sunday.
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpasses 25,000 with no end in sight to Israel-Hamas war
The Palestinian death toll from the war between Israel and Hamas has soared past 25,000, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday, while the Israeli government appeared far from achieving its goals of crushing the militant group and freeing more than 100 hostages.
An ER doctor says you should think twice before letting your kids do these things
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
Toronto, Quebec in unique positions, but no federal commitment yet to send more money for asylum seekers: minister
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will continue to work with Toronto and Quebec to help address the influx of asylum seekers in those regions, but he wouldn’t say whether it will commit to sending the extra funding they’re asking for.
Indonesia's Mount Merapi unleashes lava as other volcanoes flare up, forcing thousands to evacuate
Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupted Sunday, spreading searing gas clouds and avalanches of lava down its slopes as other active volcanoes flared up across the country, forcing the evacuation of thousands.
Skaters hit the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway despite delayed opening announcement
A delayed start to the official opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway didn't stop skaters from hitting the ice Sunday morning. Twenty-five minutes before the opening time of 9 a.m., the National Capital Commission announced the skateway wouldn't officially open until 12:30 p.m.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Loblaws discount decision reversal shows consumers still have power: professor
In a swift reversal prompted by widespread public backlash, Loblaw Limited Corporation is maintaining its 50 per cent discount on soon-to-expire food products.
-
Saint John accelerates plan to create monitored encampment sites after death of Evan McArthur
As homeless encampments grow across the region, Saint John, N.B., Mayor Donna Reardon says the city is planning to create managed encampment locations.
-
Federal funding aims to help Cape Breton seniors with at-home living expenses
At a time when many Maritime seniors are struggling with inflation, the federal government has pledged some extra funding to help them with daily living expenses.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Haifa Room is 'a love letter' to co-owners' Jewish and Palestinian roots
The collaborators behind restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto have Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli roots, and acknowledge they don't always agree.
-
Driver in fatal 2021 crash in Mississauga, Ont. turns himself in: OPP
The driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal crash in Mississauga in 2021 has turned himself in to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
You can now go skiing and snowboarding at this Toronto park
The ski and snowboard hill at Toronto's Earl Bales Park opens for the season today.
Montreal
-
Disabled woman trapped in apartment as snow removal operations drag in Laval
Deborah Morley is disabled and partially blind and has missed several medical appointments as she is trapped in her home due to her sidewalk not being cleared of snow.
-
Toronto, Quebec in unique positions, but no federal commitment yet to send more money for asylum seekers: minister
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will continue to work with Toronto and Quebec to help address the influx of asylum seekers in those regions, but he wouldn’t say whether it will commit to sending the extra funding they’re asking for.
-
Quebec village sends threatening legal notices to nearly one-tenth of its population
At least 97 people in Ste-Pétronille, Que. have received legal letters from the town, says François-Xavier Simard, a lawyer representing a group of residents. Many of them were signatories of a Dec. 11 petition asking the municipality to launch an investigation into the process that led to the hiring of town manager Nathalie Paquet.
Northern Ontario
-
Pipe collapse at Sault’s Algoma Steel results in river spill, irregular air emissions
Utility piping at Algoma Steel’s coke-making plant collapsed early Saturday morning. The incident has resulted in abnormal air emissions and the discharge of liquid waste into St. Marys River.
-
Driver pulled from icy waters of Toronto's Keating Channel dies in hospital, police say
A driver who was submerged in icy waters for hours after a collision sent his vehicle into Keating Channel Saturday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police say.
-
Missing 5-year-old northern Ont. girl found
Police say five-year-old Nakina Boyer was located Saturday.
London
-
Traffic lane reductions in effect on Oxford Street West after water main break
A heads up for west London drivers and residents: a water main break is causing lane reductions on Oxford Street West at Proudfoot Lane while area properties may experience water interruptions.
-
'Jumped two stories in my underwear': Students escape house fire in frigid downtown London, Ont.
When the upper unit of a house in downtown London, Ont. caught fire at approximately 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the two young men had nowhere to go, but out the back window.
-
'I lost my appetite': Cheeseburger served with waiver at Toronto restaurant
A visitor from the U.S. got more than they asked for at a Toronto hotel restaurant when they ordered a cheeseburger on Monday night that was served with a waiver on the side.
Winnipeg
-
Patient dies after waiting 5 hours in St. Boniface Hospital ER
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is probing the death of a patient inside St. Boniface Hospital's emergency department.
-
Winnipeg tattoo removal shop helping ex-gang members has $40K machine stolen
A Winnipeg tattoo removal technician helping ex-gang members get on a better path says a break-in has brought her work to an abrupt halt.
-
Double stabbing in The Pas leaves residents on edge; RCMP continue to investigate
Community members in The Pas are on edge following a stabbing that left two people severely injured. Mounties are continuing with the investigation.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in shooting at Cambridge home
A 23-year-old Kitchener man has been charged for the Jan. 5 shooting at a Cambridge home.
-
City of Kitchener aims to fill more than 200 positions for summer
It may be cold outside, but inside Kitchener’s Kingsdale Community Centre Saturday, there was excitement over the prospect of bagging a summer gig.
-
Family displaced, two pets die after fire at Kitchener home
Two dogs have died and a family has been displaced after a fire at a Kitchener home.
Calgary
-
Stagnant winter weather produces air quality concerns for Calgary
Environment Canada issued an air quality weather statement for Calgary early Sunday related to stagnant winter weather conditions.
-
Oilers win 13th straight by dousing Flames 3-1
The Edmonton Oilers keep winning and rewriting record books.
-
No recharge: long-term Prairie drought raises concerns over groundwater levels
In the middle of an Alberta mountain playground, adjacent to a popular ski resort, there's a well sunk into the bedrock that has John Pomeroy worried.
Saskatoon
-
Table Mountain welcomes skiers as Sask. temperatures begin to normalize
In a long-awaited turn of events, ski enthusiasts rejoiced as Table Mountain Ski Resort opened its lifts near the Battlefords for the first time this season on Saturday.
-
Sask. stabbing inquest hears mass killer met most markers of psychopathy
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
-
Here's how Canadians view big grocer Loblaw Co.: expert
After swift backlash from Canadians, Loblaw Co. reversed its decision to reduce discounts on expiring food, but the flip-flop showcases more than Canadians' desperation for lower prices, one expert says.
Edmonton
-
Oilers win 13th straight by dousing Flames 3-1
The Edmonton Oilers keep winning and rewriting record books.
-
New LRT station opens at NAIT Saturday well ahead of schedule
It isn't a very long line of track or the biggest stop along Edmonton's LRT network, but the new Metro Line expansion is open ahead of schedule – and on budget.
-
No recharge: long-term Prairie drought raises concerns over groundwater levels
In the middle of an Alberta mountain playground, adjacent to a popular ski resort, there's a well sunk into the bedrock that has John Pomeroy worried.
Vancouver
-
'There is an epidemic': Metro Vancouver family challenges no-fault eviction
A Metro Vancouver family is disputing a no-fault eviction notice they received from their landlord.
-
Vancouver insurance company sees 191% increase in frozen-pipe claims
As temperatures plummeted earlier this month, many B.C. homeowners were faced with freezing and bursting pipes.
-
Late power-play goals lead Vancouver Canucks past Maple Leafs 6-4
Third-period power-play goals by J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson helped the Vancouver Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-4 on Saturday.
Regina
-
Annual smudge walk in Regina meant to bring awareness to drug crisis
A walk was held in Regina on Saturday in memory of those who died of drug misuse and to bring attention to the growing issue in Saskatchewan.
-
Passenger traffic at Regina International Airport exceeds pre-pandemic levels
Passenger traffic at the Regina International Airport has exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
-
Former teammates play against each other for first time since being traded
Former teammates Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie played against one another on Friday night for the first time since being traded.