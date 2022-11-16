Six places in Ottawa you can get for the national average home price
The national average home price in Canada dropped nearly 10 per cent in October, according to a recent report from the Canadian Real Estate Association.
The CREA said Tuesday that sales totalled 35,380 in October, a 1.3 per cent increase from September, but a 36 per cent drop from a year ago. The actual national average home price was $644,643 in October, down 9.9 per cent from the same month last year.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at five houses and one condo you can get for around the national average price.
112 Whispering Winds Way
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Orléans is listed at $644,000.
“Grand Foyer with double coat closet and convenient powder room with quartz countertop. The Kitchen is open to the living & dining spaces and defined by its chocolate toned cabinetry, granite counters, pot lights, and island with sink,” the Realtor.ca listing says.
“Patio doors off the dining area lead out to the fully fenced rear yard. The living room focuses on a gas fireplace with wood display mantle. Upstairs, large primary bedroom offers double door access to the front balcony, walk-in closet, and luxurious five-piece en-suite boasting a Jacuzzi tub.”
112 Whispering Winds Way. (Realtor.ca)
1046 Ballyhale Heights
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Quinn’s Pointe area is listed at $644,800.
“The Haven is the latest of Minto's luxurious Executive Townhomes, boasting a light-filled, open-concept main floor,” the listing describes. “Gorgeous light finishes enhance the sunlight that streams in through both the front and back of the house, making the open galley kitchen, living and dining room feel expansive yet warm. The 9ft ceilings on the main floor add to the sense of space.”
1046 Ballyhale Heights. (Realtor.ca)
1015 Frances Street
This home is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow in the Castle Heights area, described as an ideal buy for first-time buyers, investors and downsizers.
It’s listed for $645,000.
“The sun filled main floor hosts a sizeable kitchen outfitted with ample cabinetry and centre island with breakfast bar seating that overlooks charming living room and dining room with gleaming hardwood flooring and picture windows. Three well-sized bedrooms and family bath complete this level,” the listing says.
The house also has a finished basement with bar nook and a wood-burning fireplace.
1015 Frances St. (Realtor.ca)
533 Acceptance Place
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom townhome in the Glenview area of Kanata is listed for $645,000.
“As your enter the home and make your way into the bright and open living/dining/kitchen area you will immediately realize that this is not like the other town homes on the market; Featuring LED pot lights; light hardwood; extend rich cabinetry, granite counters; stainless steel appliances and added side windows, this level is an entertainer's dream,” says Realtor.ca.
533 Acceptance Place. (Realtor.ca)
150 Whitestone Drive
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Ottawa’s Central Park neighbourhood, this “excellent family home or investment property” goes for $645,000.
According to Realtor.ca, the home has undergone extensive recent upgrades, including fresh paint, new laminate flooring, new carpets on the stairs and a kitchen and main bathroom renovation.
“Main floor features inside entry to the garage, hardwood/laminate and tile floors, pot lights, open concept living room, dining room and kitchen as well as easy access to the backyard. Upper level provides 3 good sized bedrooms, one full bath, master bedroom with big walk-in closet.”
150 Whitestone Drive. (Realtor.ca)
242 Rideau Street, Unit #601
This downtown, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is listed at $639,900.
The apartment features panoramic floor-to-ceiling wraparound windows and boasts a “stylish entertainment kitchen,” according to Realtor.ca, and an open-concept living room.
“Enjoy spectacular views and lifestyle from this 2-bedrooms, 2-bathroom condo in the core of downtown Ottawa… Building amenities include indoor pool, sauna, gym, outdoor terrace with barbecue area, theatre and 24-hour security.”
242 Rideau Street. (Realtor.ca)
