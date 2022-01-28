Six more Ottawa residents have died from COVID-19, while hospitalizations linked to the virus remain stable.

Ottawa Public Health reports 110 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down one from Thursday. There are currently 15 people admitted to intensive care units with COVID-19.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19.

This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of the hospitalizations in Ottawa hospitals as of Friday:

Ottawa Hospital – 169 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19

Montfort Hospital – 32 patients admitted who have COVID-19

Queensway Carleton Hospital – 52 patients admitted to QCH have tested positive for COVID-19

CHEO – Seven patients in hospital with COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health also reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, but that number is an underestimate due to limited PCR testing criteria.

There have been 687 COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 20 to 26): 217.1 (down from 228.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 19 to 25): 20.2 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.86

Known active cases: 2,869 (-132)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 110 people in Ottawa hospitals on Friday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 110 hospitalizations on Thursday.

There are 15 people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 11 (4 in ICU)

60-69: 18 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 33 (5 in ICU)

80-89: 30 (1 in ICU)

90+: 9

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 907,573 (+813)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 846,723 (+2,883)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 506,464 (+5,346)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 41 n hospital, 14 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 18 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

22 long-term care homes

36 retirement homes

39 hospital units

38 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.