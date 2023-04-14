Six new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa this week

Six more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 this week, as COVID-19 wastewater levels indicate "very high" levels of the virus circulating in the capital following Easter.

Ottawa Public Health reported six new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday.

There have been 10 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since the start of April.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 91,196 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,047 deaths.

There are currently 13 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection.

The Ottawa Public Health Respiratory Surveillance report shows COVID-19 and influenza activity in Ottawa are stable this week.

The wastewater surveillance shows "very high levels" of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while influenza and RSV levels are low.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 6 to 14): 11.4

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 8.3 per cent

Known active cases: 191

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated April 11

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,387

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,573

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 616,502

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 341,115

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active COVID-19 outbreaks in the following locations

2 in a hospital

4 in long-term care homes

5 in retirement homes

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

1 in long-term care homes

1 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.