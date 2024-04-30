Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax

Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.

In the 2024 federal budget, the government detailed that after June 25, the capital gains inclusion rate — the portion of capital gains on which tax is paid — for individuals with more than $250,000 in capital gains in a year will increase from 50 per cent to 66.7 per cent.

"The tax people said it was going to cost me over a hundred thousand next year," explained Sutherland. "Unless we sell before mid-year."

The capital gains tax is meant to tax property owners on the profit they make if they sell their secondary residence, but the reason Sutherland is selling is because his wife passed away roughly two years ago.

Terry and his wife Shirley permanently moved to Ottawa after she was diagnosed with superficial siderosis, an uncommon brain disease.

"To be near good hospitals," Sutherland continued. "To be near our two sons who live near here. Give me some support."

Terry and Shirley Sutherland photographed together on a cruise. (Terry Sutherland/submitted).

After the move, their condo in Ottawa became their primary residence. As Shirley's health declined, they decided to put their home in Tweed on the market.

"It's too big of a property for me now and there's too many memories there. I'm here, I'm 80 years old and I need the better health care. I have two sons close by; this is where I should be."

The home is listed for just under $1.8 million, and Sutherland has been told he could be on the hook for more than $100,000 in capital gains tax under the new parameters, if the home isn't sold before June 25.

Sutherland says he would be able to afford it, but did not foresee this issue when he put the house for sale in 2023.