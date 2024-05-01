Store theft suspect sought by police in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole items from a store that sells military wear last week.

Police say they received a call on April 23 at around 4:10 p.m. reporting a suspect entering a Smith Army Surplus store located at 86 Princess Street and stealing a bullet proof vest before opening a locked cabinet and stealing two paintball guns. The suspect then stole additional items of apparel before leaving after 20 minutes, police say.

He is described as being clean shaven and having “a medium build and dark hair in the style of a brush cut.” At the time, he was wearing a light blue hat with the word “FOX” written on it, a dark blue jacket with a grey top, blue jeans and dark shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Detective Const. Jason Lachapelle by email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca, or leaving a tip anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0.