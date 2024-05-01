OPP lay charge after ex-partner accused of sharing nudes without consent

Ontario Provincial Police say a 47-year-old from Pembroke, Ont. is facing a criminal charge over the sharing of intimate images.

Police began an investigation last week, April 24, regarding intimate images that the adult victim said their former romantic partner shared without consent.

The 47-year-old accused, whose name police are withholding to protect the privacy of the victim, is facing a charge of distributing intimate images without consent. A court date later this month has been set.

Police remind the public that the distribution of any intimate images of anyone, regardless of their age, without that person's express permission is a crime. An intimate image is defined as being one in which the subject is nude, partially nude or engaged in explicit sexual activity.