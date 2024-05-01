Driver stopped going 199 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 199 km/hr on Highway 417 Tuesday night.

“Speeds like this are extremely dangerous,” the OPP said on X.

Police say the driver was stopped after clocking the high speed on the highway east of Moodie Drive. The speed limt is 100 km/h on Highway 417 through Ottawa.

They are facing stunt driving charges. The charge includes a 30 day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court. Police did not say when.