OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver stopped going 199 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 199 km/hr on Highway 417 Tuesday night. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 199 km/hr on Highway 417 Tuesday night. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 199 km/hr on Highway 417 Tuesday night.

    “Speeds like this are extremely dangerous,” the OPP said on X.

    Police say the driver was stopped after clocking the high speed on the highway east of Moodie Drive. The speed limt is 100 km/h on Highway 417 through Ottawa.

    They are facing stunt driving charges. The charge includes a 30 day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    The driver is scheduled to appear in court. Police did not say when.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it cold, flu or norovirus? Symptoms explained

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News