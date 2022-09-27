Six COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa last week, wastewater trending up

Ottawa Public Health has reported six new COVID-19 deaths in the capital since last Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, 891 residents have died of COVID-19.

This comes as Ottawa’s COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is showing a rise in the amount of viral signal detected. The seven-day rolling mean viral signal has been steadily increasing since the end of August and is now back at a level seen prior to a drop in mid-August.

A graph showing the seven-day mean viral signal of COVID-19 detected in Ottawa's wastewater. (https://613covid.ca/wastewater/)

Hospitalizations because of an active case of COVID-19 are down slightly in Ottawa, but the trend has been mostly steady around 30 residents at any given time.

Presently, OPH is reporting 28 residents hospitalized because of an active case of COVID-19, down from 34 at this time last week. Two residents are in intensive care, down from four.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 65 patients (down from 72 patients on Sept. 20)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 17 patients (down from 21 patients on Sept. 20)

Montfort Hospital: 30 patients (up from 20 patients on Sept. 20)

CHEO: One patient (down from four patients on Sept. 20)

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa in March 2020, OPH has reported 82,309 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 891 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept. 19-25): 47.6 (up from 43.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.3 per cent

Known active cases: 724 (+92)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Sept. 26

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 921,984

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 889,996

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 599.505

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 210,801

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 60 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 23 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 42 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Wednesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 68 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

4 in group homes

13 in hospitals

8 in long-term care homes

18 in retirement homes

1 in shelters

2 in supported independent living homes

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.