OTTAWA -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in Ottawa's east end that resulted in an Ottawa police officer shooting a man who was armed with a sword.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said on Twitter Sunday morning that a police officer shot a man along Montreal Road near Ogilvie Road. The man is in stable condition in hospital.

SIU investigating after police officer shoots man in Ottawa on Montreal Road near Ogilvie Road. Man in hospital in stable condition. Further details to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) April 4, 2021

In an updated release, the SIU said police were called to the corner of Montreal and Ogilvie Roads at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after someone called 9-1-1 to report a man walking around with a sword. The SIU says officers found the man and at some point during what they're only caling "an interaction" with him, one officer fired at the man. The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Ottawa police said Sunday morning that Montreal Road is closed from Ogilvie Road to Bethamy Lane as a result of the investigation. No other details were provided and police said they would not be commenting further, citing the SIU investigation. There is no timeline for when the road will reopen.

The Ottawa Police will not be commenting further on incident at Montreal Rd and Ogilvie Rd. SIU has invoked it's mandate you can follow @SIUOntario for updates.#ottnews — OPS Duty Inspector (@DutyInspector) April 4, 2021

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers in cases that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Area councillor Tim Tierney posted on his Facebook page Sunday to say police had responded to reports of an armed man and that the incident escalated before the individual was shot in the leg and disarmed.

This is a developing story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.