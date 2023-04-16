SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 46-year-old man was crossing the street at the intersection of Richmond Road and Kirkwood Avenue Saturday night when a driver in a Honda Civic struck him. The victim is now in the ICU.

According to the SIU, the incident began earlier in the evening, when an Ottawa police officer in an unmarked car on Shillington Avenue spotted the Civic, which is described in a news release as a "vehicle of interest", and began following it. Police tried to stop the car in the area of Carling Avenue and Merivale Road, but the driver sped away. The crash at Richmond and Kirkwood happened a short time later.

The SIU says the driver of the Honda Civic was arrested.

Ottawa police have not yet announced any charges in this case.

Richmond Road is closed between Clifton Road and Hilson Avenue Sunday for the ongoing investigation police said on Twitter. Kirkwood avenue is closed between Wilber Avenue and Lyman Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of law enforcement officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.