Sinkhole closes Pontiac, Que. road

A Pontiac, Que. road has been shut down to repair a large sinkhole that formed sometime during the night.

MRC des Collines police say they received a call from a person reporting the collapse of a part of Chemin Parker, between the intersection of Road 148 and McKibbon Road at around 5 a.m.

Police closed off the entirety of the road, as it is feared another section could collapse.

Police blame the sinkhole on water erosion.

The road remains closed pending repairs by the public works department.

A detour has been set-up on McKibbon Road.