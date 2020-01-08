OTTAWA -- It could be a messy Saturday in the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa-Gatineau, Cornwall-Morrisburg, Brockville-Leeds and Grenville, Prescott and Russell, Smiths Falls-Lanark-Sharbot Lake and Renfrew-Pembroke-Barry’s Bay.

The weather agency says rain, freezing rain and snow are all possible as a “significant winter storm” impacts southern Ontario.

The statement adds “significant rainfall mounts are expected for areas north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Freezing rain is expected to affect most areas east of Lake Huron and eastern Ontario. Significant ice accretion or build up is possible.”

Travel is expected to be impacted.

Environment Canada admits “there is still uncertainty as to which areas will be most impacted with the system. “

CTV News, CTV Morning Live and News Talk 580 CFRA will continue to monitor the system as it moves closer to the National Capital Region.