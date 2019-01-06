

CTV Ottawa





Signiciant snow is expected to hit Ottawa Monday night, impacting the drive-in to work Tuesday morning.

Heavy snow is expected Monday night. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as snow will move into the region later on Monday. Ottawa, Cornwall, Brockville and the Smiths Falls areas are expected to get 5 to 10 cm of snow Monday evening into Tuesday. There is a risk of ice pellets and freezing rain early Tuesday, then turning to rain Tuesday morning.

The Ottawa Valley could see up to 15 cm of snow.