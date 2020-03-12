'Significant rain' expected in Ottawa
Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 5:24AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 7:32AM EDT
ByWard Market sunshine
OTTAWA -- Rain is on the way for the capital region.
In a special weather statement, Environment Canada is calling for 'significant rain' starting Thursday night into Friday.
The weather agency says many areas may receive total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres.
The special weather statement covers Gatineau, Ottawa and much of the area south and west of the city.
The rain is expected to end Friday morning in the Kingston area and early Friday afternoon in Ottawa.
Friday's high is expected to be 9 C, with a mainly cloudy day after the rain ends.
Things will cool down on Saturday, with a high of 4 C and a mix of sun and cloud.