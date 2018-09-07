

CTV Ottawa





A family and community is mourning prominent Manotick businessman Ken Gordon. The 76-year-old died Friday morning after being struck by a dump truck.

Ottawa police say the collision happened around 9 a.m. on Ann Street between Maple Avenue and Beaverwood Road. Gordon died later in hospital from his injuries.

Witnesses say Gordon was coming out of his office building and crossing the street when he was hit. Police are investigating the crash.

Gordon began his career at 18 when he purchased his first backhoe and launched Ken Gordon Excavating, which would become the largest hourly excavating contractor in the Ottawa Valley. In 1982, along with the Tomlinson family, Gordon began development of The Rideau Forest, a luxury living community in Manotick.

In a statement, Gordon's daughter Karen tells CTV News her father followed through on "a vision to make Manotick the most desriable community in the Ottawa area."



