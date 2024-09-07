Special weather statement in effect for Ottawa
Environment Canada says a special weather statement bringing heavy rain amounting between 30 and 50 millimetres is in effect for Ottawa this Saturday.
The weather agency is expecting the heavy rain to end this afternoon.
Lower than average temperatures are in the forecast this weekend, according to Environment Canada.
A high of 17 C, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast this afternoon. A low of 7 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.
A high of 14 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are forecasted for the night.
Sunny skies and a high of 20 C are forecasted for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are in the forecast for the night.
Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C.
The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
Intruder breaks into Richmond daycare
It was a parent’s worst nightmare early Friday morning at a Richmond daycare, when an intruder broke into the centre.
Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
Trudeau insists he's staying on as Liberal leader. But what if he changes his mind?
The Liberal caucus is set to meet in Nanaimo, B.C., next week for a retreat ahead of the fall parliamentary sitting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists he will lead his party into the next election despite polls citing his unpopularity among Canadians. Here's a look at what would happen if he decided to call it quits.
Ukraine mourns dead from major Russian strike, vows response with underground weapons production
Funeral services were held Saturday for victims of one of the deadliest Russian airstrikes since the war in Ukraine began, as Ukraine’s president vowed to increase domestic military production by creating underground weapons factories.
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
Ridley Scott rebuilds Rome for 'Gladiator II'
Scott, Hollywood's perpetual rolling stone even at age 86, may be preparing to unveil 'Gladiator II,' one of his biggest epics yet, but at the moment he's got the Bee Gees on the brain. Scott is developing a biopic on the Gibb brothers. On a recent Zoom call from his office in Los Angeles, he was surrounded by meticulously plotted storyboards.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia RCMP to apologize to Black community over street checks
The commander of the RCMP in Nova Scotia will apologize to the province's Black community today for the Mounties' historic use of street checks.
-
Woman taken to hospital after collision with Halifax Transit Bus
Halifax Regional Police is investigating following a collision between a Metro Transit bus and a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman on the Bedford Highway Friday evening.
-
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements in effect across the Maritimes Saturday
A series of rainfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect across the Maritimes as a low-pressure system brings heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.
Toronto
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
-
Hit-and-run in Whitby leaves 1 woman seriously injured: police
A woman is in hospital in serious condition after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Whitby early Saturday morning.
-
Drug checking in Toronto could be significantly impacted by closure of supervised consumption sites
Ontario’s plan to shut down six supervised consumption sites in Toronto may significantly impact one local organization’s ability to verify and analyze the city’s unregulated drug supply.
Montreal
-
Former NHLer and addict Brandon Reid's new goal is to help others beat addiction
Brandon Reid was a promising NHLer for the Vancouver Canucks, but his struggles with addiction almost killed him. He now trains other addicts as they fight to stay sober.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with moose on Quebec highway
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a moose on Friday evening in Saint-Modeste, near Rivière-du-Loup in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region of Quebec.
-
4-year-old drowns in backyard pool on Montreal's South Shore
The lifeless body of a child was discovered in a residential swimming pool in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore, late on Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury OPP officer pleads guilty to stealing evidence during moose hunt investigation
A veteran staff sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury has been sentenced for stealing two items from a First Nations man and hiding what he did while his fellow officers searched for them.
-
Person hospitalized for Ontario's first human case of rabies since 1967
Ontario is reporting the first human case of rabies contracted in the province in more than half a century.
-
Average of one impaired-related charge per day in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police Service say nine drivers were charged with impaired-related offences over the Labour Day long weekend.
Windsor
-
Wyandotte Street East closed all day Saturday for Taste of Walkerville
Wyandotte Street East will be closed all day Saturday between Gladstone and Devonshire.
-
Chatham-Kent police remind drivers to watch for deer
Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to watch for deer while out on the roads, especially at dusk and dawn.
-
CTV News Windsor’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
London
-
Strathroy-Caradoc police searching for robbery, stabbing suspects
The Strathroy-Caradoc police are investigating a robbery and stabbing following an incident early Saturday morning.
-
Trial against former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continues
The trial of former Woodstock mayor, Trevor Birtch, continued on Friday.
-
Jacob Julien scores late to give London Knights preseason win, play again Saturday afternoon
Jacob Julien sent the crowd at Budweiser Gardens home with a smile after scoring the game winning goal with just 14 seconds left in regulation Friday night.
Kitchener
-
Fentanyl-laced gummies discovered in Hamilton: police
Hamilton Police are warning locals of the discovery of fentanyl-laced gummies 'disguised as candy,' after finding them during a recent warrant.
-
Video shows physical interaction involving a police officer in Hanover, Ont.
Hanover’s police chief is responding to community concerns about a recent arrest at a Hanover school.
-
Waterloo, Ont. tech company blacklisted by U.S. Commerce Department over surveillance, spyware allegations
A Waterloo, Ont. tech company is in hot water for allegedly providing technology that can be used for mass surveillance and censorship.
Barrie
-
Barrie police investigate collision involving pedestrian and 2 motorcycles
Police in Barrie are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and two motorcycles on Thursday night.
-
Driver flees after hitting tow truck operator in Springwater: OPP
Provincial police are hoping to identify the driver of an SUV that allegedly struck a tow truck operator as he worked on the side of the road in Springwater Township and took off.
-
Alleged sexual assault under investigation
Officers from Southern Georgian OPP are investigating an alleged overnight sexual assault incident in Midland last weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
-
Manitoba jail guard acquitted of all charges in death of Indigenous inmate
A Manitoba judge acquitted a provincial corrections officer of all charges in the death of an Indigenous inmate following a violent stand-off in the jail more than three years ago.
-
A new way to get lost: How Manitoba's corn mazes are created
Corn maze season has officially begun throughout Manitoba – a sign that fall is just around the corner.
Calgary
-
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
-
1 man injured in multi-vehicle collision in Cochrane area
One man was injured in a multi-vehicle collision that took place in the Cochrane area early Friday evening.
-
Calgary mayor meets with province over Green Line, Feds 'surprised' by funding changes
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek met with representatives from the Alberta government Friday, just days after councillors voted to start the process to 'wind down' the $6.2 billion Green Line and transfer the cost and risk to the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid after motorcyclist posts video of dangerous driving on social media
A motorcyclist is facing multiple charges of driving dangerously after he posted social media videos of himself breaking the law.
-
They were due to leave for their dream cruise in May. Three months on they’re still stuck at the departure port
It was the years-long cruise that was supposed to set sail, but saw its departure postponed… postponed… and postponed again.
-
How to get a whole city to stop lawn watering? Experts say praise over punishment
For almost two weeks, a city of 1.6 million people has been told once again to stop watering lawns, take three-minute showers, hold off on laundry and dishes, and let the yellow in their toilets mellow.
Regina
-
Regina police officers injured after apparent impaired driver collides with vehicle during traffic stop
Two Regina police officers were hurt early Friday morning when a vehicle being driven by an apparent impaired driver rear-ended their patrol unit during a traffic stop.
-
What winter in Sask. and rest of prairies could look like this year
The start of September marked meteorological fall and Sept. 22 at 6:43 a.m. will mark the 2024 fall equinox. That has winter on the minds of many even though hot weather is still in the forecast.
-
Pelletier sets school record in Rams win over Huskies
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
-
Sask. dog owner says residents of Allan ran him out of town
The owner of a pack of dogs that drew the ire of residents of Allan, Sask. says he was run out of town after his neighbours grew fearful of his beloved pets.
-
Pelletier sets school record in Rams win over Huskies
The University of Regina Rams beat the University of Saskatchewan Huskies 33-28 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the young Canada West season.
Vancouver
-
Suspect accused of random attacks in Vancouver had a history of court-ordered psychiatric care
Brendan Colin McBride, the man accused of killing one man and assaulting another in downtown Vancouver Wednesday, was identified by the courts as requiring counselling and forensic psychiatric services as part of a probation order in 2022.
-
Jury deliberations underway in trial of man accused of killing innocent teen during B.C. gang shooting
The fate of the man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in 2018 now lies in the hands of a B.C. Supreme Court jury.
-
Intruder breaks into Richmond daycare
It was a parent’s worst nightmare early Friday morning at a Richmond daycare, when an intruder broke into the centre.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. senior responds to vandalism with creative kindness
Roger Barker was looking forward to exchanging a book at one of the Little Free Libraries that had been erected in his neighbourhood, until he found it vandalized.
-
Major crime unit called for suspicious death in Lake Cowichan, B.C.
Major crime investigators on Vancouver Island have been deployed to assist in a suspected homicide case.
-
Victim of Vancouver stranger attacks had surgery to reattach severed hand: police
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.
Kelowna
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
-
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.