Special weather statement in effect for Ottawa

Environment Canada says a special weather statement bringing heavy rain amounting between 30 and 50 millimetres is in effect for Ottawa this Saturday.

The weather agency is expecting the heavy rain to end this afternoon.

Lower than average temperatures are in the forecast this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

A high of 17 C, cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast this afternoon. A low of 7 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for tonight.

A high of 14 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Sunday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are forecasted for the night.

Sunny skies and a high of 20 C are forecasted for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 7 C are in the forecast for the night.

Tuesday will also be sunny with a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 11 C.