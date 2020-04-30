OTTAWA -- It's final day of April and the month will end poetically, with off and on showers expected throughout the day.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for about 5 mm of rain to fall during daytime hours Thursday, with wind gusts up to 50 km/h. The high for Thursday afternoon is 15°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms.

Showers continue through the evening and overnight, with another 10 to 20 mm expected. The air will remain warm, with a low of 10°C.

Showers end Friday morning, but most clouds should stick around and there's a 40 per cent chance of lingering showers throughout the first of May. Friday's high is 14°C.

Expect a plunge back to a single-digit low Friday night into Saturday morning before a bright and sunny Saturday with a forecast high of 18°C.

The long-term outlook for Sunday is cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers.

Statements and warnings

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements for parts of eastern Ontario.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the regions below. Environment Canada warns rainfall totals of 40 to 60 mm of rain are expected, with a risk of flash flooding and possible washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.

Kingston - Odessa - Frontenac Islands

Napanee - Consecon

Picton - Sandbanks Park

Westport - Charleston Lake

Tamworth - Sydenham - South Frontenac

The following areas are under a special weather statement, which calls for rainfall totals of up to 40 mm by Friday. The statement says ponding on roads is possible and caution is urged near rivers, culverts, and creeks.