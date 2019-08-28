

CTV Ottawa





Would a labelliing of calories on a bottle of your favourite wine or spirit disuade you from another drink? A new study suggests the average Canadian drinker consumes more than one-tenth of their daily recommended calories from alcoholic beverages. Yet, the label on the bottle or can does not show a calorie count.

Researchers at University of Victoria looked at Statistics Canada data on alcohol sales and consumption between 2015-2016 to calculate how many calories Canadians consume from booze. The study, originally published in the Canadian Journal of Dietetic Practice and Research in February, estimates the average Canadian drinker consumes 250 calories from alcohol per day -- the equivalent of a grab bag of chips.