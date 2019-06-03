

CTV Ottawa





An Ottawa teacher is heading to one of the most prestigious marathons in the world.

Krista MacDonald teaches science at St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Orléans.

Monday her students surprised her with a VIP entry into the TCS New York City Marathon; one of the largest marathons in the world. The race is also tough to get into because of a strict selection system.

MacDonald says, “I never thought I would get in because of the qualifying times, and I applied this year and there was an 8 percent chance of getting in!”

Krista MacDonald entered the Team TCS Teachers Contest 2019 TCS New York City Marathon. Her application detailing what running means to her and how it has changed her life. The contest recognized 50 teachers across North America with a passion for running.

She says she had not heard anything, until Monday.

MacDonald says, “Lots of students really don’t like running, they look at it as a punishment so if you can make it fun, maybe this will inspire them to run the New York City marathon one day.”

Her students say MacDonald is inspiration.

Shaelyn Poley is a grade 12 student. “She definitely deserves it, she is an incredible teacher and we love her so much, so to see someone we love get something so special is awesome.”

The school says they will support her throughout her training.

The TCS New York City Marathon is on Sunday, November 3, 2019.