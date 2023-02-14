Should the federal government cover more protest policing costs?
The city of Ottawa stepped up police and bylaw presence in the downtown core Tuesday because of the potential of "convoy-related activity" on the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.
However, no major protest materialized. Ottawa police say a "small number" of vehicles moved through the city Tuesday morning without incident and only a handful of people gathered on Parliament Hill to mark the occasion. Still, police said their increased footprint would remain in place. It's unclear when the extra officers will stand down.
The city of Ottawa told CTV News Tuesday that staff are preparing information for Wednesday, which will likely include information on duration of the increased enforcement.
Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante raised the question of how this would be funded at a city committee this week.
"Anytime we have one of these disruptions or potential disruptions, what is this costing us as a city?" she said in an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron Tuesday afternoon. "What is this costing us in bylaw, in ambulance, in fire? Every time we do that, that's people working overtime, people not ticketing cars that are at meters."
Plante said she believes that when a large demonstration protesting the federal government arrives and requires extensive emergency resources, the federal government should pick up the tab.
"I want to make sure that when we do have to mobilize this massive amount of resources for something that's protesting, essentially, the federal government… that we can have some sort of revenue generation from the federal government on that because it is taxing."
Plante said she still believes stepping up police and bylaw downtown for potential convoy events is a good idea for the time being because it shows the city is taking the possibility of a repeat of last year's demonstration seriously.
When asked about the cost, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he didn't have any figures to provide Tuesday, but said there are discussions with the federal government about it.
"There are a lot of different conversations happening with the federal government," he said. "This is something I've been talking about since I was a candidate for mayor… I think the city of Ottawa needs a different deal with the federal government going forward that recognizes that we have a city police department… that is being asked to do the job of policing the nation's capital."
He said there is a process in place to seek funding from the federal government, but he wants to see a more stable source of revenue.
"I don't think that's the way it should work going forward," he said. "We need to have more stable funding from the federal government that recognizes that these events, these threats are more common than they have been in the past."
Sutcliffe said he is confident that the city and the federal government can reach a new agreement about how protest responses are funded.
The issue of funding additional police for convoy demonstrations has been an issue since the "Rolling Thunder" event last May, which was the first big post-convoy event. It drew significant crowds and cost about $3 million to police, officials said at the time. Events in late January, to mark the anniversary of the arrival of the convoy, and on Tuesday were much smaller, and it's not yet known how much these events have cost the city.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
CNN exclusive: Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
Atlantic
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
Toronto
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
-
'A force of nature': Thousands attend funeral for Hazel McCallion
Longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion was remembered at her state funeral Tuesday as a “force of nature,” a woman with boundless energy who bucked the expectations of her time to become one of the longest-serving leaders in Canada and who transformed the city she led in the process.
Montreal
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
London
-
8 couples tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in Owen Sound
Stephanie Jacobus and Bryan Cantwell are officially married. They spent their Valentine’s Day tying the knot at Owen Sound City Hall.
-
‘Deal of the Century’: Tiny home project in St. Thomas, Ont. clears another financial hurdle
It's impossible to wipe the smile off the face of Lindsay Rice. The Tiny Hope project in St. Thomas, Ont. has cleared another major financial hurdle.
-
Third man sentenced in Gordon's Gold heist
After pleading guilty to robbery last summer, Troy Wolfe, 34, who was the getaway driver in a brazen jewellery store heist was sentenced at the London courthouse.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Investors own 77 per cent of new condos in Waterloo region
As the K-W skyline continues to grow, data shows it's investors who are buying up a significant portion of it.
Calgary
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
-
ASIRT releases photo of 'seized item' in Feb. 8 police shooting
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continues to investigate a Calgary police shooting last week and says officers seized what appears to be a firearm from the suspect.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
Edmonton
-
Crown seeking 15 more years in appeal of Matthew McKnight case
A Crown prosecutor says a former club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women over six years should receive an additional 15 years to his sentence because he planned his attacks.
-
Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife to weaken environmental management
Critics say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed, weakening fish and wildlife programs that should be working together, putting responsibility for conservation within ministries where that concern may not be central, and creating possibilities for conflicts of interest.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Vancouver
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
-
B.C. Premier Eby and federal ministers discuss bilateral health agreements
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Dad accused of abducting daughter to avoid COVID-19 vaccine granted bail
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man accused of abducting his daughter to stop her from being vaccinated against COVID-19, has been released on bail.
-
Regina Pats players hit the streets to deliver pizzas and raise money for Heart and Stroke Foundation
Following a three year hiatus, the Regina Pat's were back with their annual 'Have a Heart' Night fundraiser.