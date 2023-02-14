Small group gathers on Parliament Hill to mark Emergencies Act anniversary
Ottawa police say "convoy-related activity" passed through Ottawa without incident Tuesday on the the anniversary of the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" occupation.
Police described it as a "small number of vehicles" in a statement Tuesday afternoon. A few demonstrators were gathered on Parliament Hill with Canadian and "Freedom Convoy" flags.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the federal Emergencies Act on Feb. 14, 2022 for the first time in Canadian history as the "Freedom Convoy" protest was in full swing. The legislation granted sweeping powers to the RCMP to enforce municipal bylaws and provincial offences, prohibited public assembly where it is deemed to be unlawful and gave banks the power to freeze assets of protest organizers.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti and President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair stand behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the Emergencies Act will be invoked to deal with protests, Monday, February 14, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The powers were invoked as "Freedom Convoy" protesters remained entrenched in downtown Ottawa. Border crossing occupations in Coutts, Alta. and Emerson, Man. were also still ongoing at the time. The emergency powers were revoked Feb. 23, 2022.
"We're all working as hard as we can to see if we can have a future of freedom and fairness and peace and justice," said Johnny Rowe, a protester on Parliament Hill Tuesday.
Downtown residents said they didn't mind seeing protesters a year later.
"You know, there'll always be a handful and that's fine. I mean, as long as they’re not disrupting people's lives," said Chris Busuttil. "I'm less concerned about a crowd this year because I think the people who are in charge have a much better grasp of what the potential damage can be to the community."
The city had warned of possible disruptions on Highway 417 and the downtown core Tuesday because of the possibility of protests to mark the anniversary of the Emergencies Act's use. The city of Ottawa says parking is restricted downtown Tuesday because of the potential for protests marking the anniversary and Ottawa police say their stepped up posture will remain in place.
"Residents and businesses will see an increased police presence from time to time in the downtown core and surrounding areas. Illegal activity, including obstructing or impeding the flow of traffic with vehicles on any roadway, will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and immediate action," the city of Ottawa said in a news release Monday.
Special parking restrictions in the downtown core came into effect at 6 a.m. Exemptions will be made for permit holders and hospitality service loading zones. The affected area is bordered by Wellington Street in the north, Laurier Avenue in the south, Bronson Avenue in the west and Elgin Street in the east. There are no extra restrictions in the ByWard Market. Residents and visitors are advised to follow posted signage and to park their vehicles accordingly.
Wellington Street in front of the Parliament buildings remains closed to vehicles. Access to Parliament Hill is restricted Tuesday.
In addition to a stepped up police presence, Ottawa Bylaw will also have additional officers in the downtown core to enforce municipal rules, such as unnecessary vehicle noise, construction of structures on city property, public urination and defecation, open-air fires, littering and lighting and discharging fireworks, all elements seen on the streets of downtown Ottawa during the "Freedom Convoy" last year.
A city of Ottawa spokesperson said they would have the number of tickets, tows, and provincial offence notices Wednesday.
There will be no changes to OC Transpo or Para Transpo services Tuesday.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday that he believes police have a strong plan for any possible events.
"The Ottawa police are taking a very different approach to these kinds of events and minimizing the impact to residents and making sure the kind of event that happened last year doesn’t happen again in our city," he said. "We are confident the police have a really strong plan for Tuesday and beyond. There is the possibility of activity on just on Tuesday but also into the weekend."
The restrictions Tuesday are similar to those that were put in place on the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29, which marked the anniversary of the convoy's arrival in Ottawa. A few hundred people gathered on Parliament Hill to mark the occasion. During the weekend, police and bylaw towed 25 vehicles, arrested two people for trespassing on Parliament Hill, and issued 224 parking tickets and 67 provincial offence notices.
Tuesday's events turned out to be very small, but Sutcliffe told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron Tuesday that he felt the level of response was still appropriate.
"At this stage, I think it's important that we send that signal that we're ready for any event," he said. "Nobody wants a situation where more people show up than are expected and the police aren't ready for it."
Matthew Dixon, owner of Dixon Jewellers, says he had a client who was hesitant to come downtown because of all the warnings of potential convoy protests.
"She was emailing this morning saying, well, you know, what should I do? Should I should I make the trek downtown? I hear there's a lot going on there," Dixon said. "She was reluctant to come down. We haven't exactly lost anything, but certainly there's delays and people are concerned about coming downtown."
Sutcliffe said he's fine right now with being over-prepared.
" If we're erring on the side of being over-prepared, I'm okay with that and I think the community is as well."
The report on the use of the Emergencies Act following the Public Order Emergency Commission is to be delivered Feb. 20.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dave Charbonneau.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, four days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Gunmen storm hospital of newborn saved from quake in Syria
Gunmen stormed a hospital in north Syria where a baby girl is receiving care after being born under the rubble of her family's earthquake-shattered home, a hospital official said Tuesday, adding that the attackers beat the clinic's director.
Cancer patient develops 'uncontrollable' Irish accent in rare case: U.S. researchers
Researchers in the United States are reporting an unusual and rare case of a man diagnosed with prostate cancer who developed an 'uncontrollable 'Irish brogue' accent' despite not having one before.
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
Warning for Canada Goose jacket owners in Washington, D.C. after string of robberies
Several people in Washington, D.C. have been robbed of their pricey winter coats in recent weeks, in some instances at gunpoint, police say.
Atlantic
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
Toronto
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
-
'A force of nature': Thousands attend funeral for Hazel McCallion
Longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion was remembered at her state funeral Tuesday as a “force of nature,” a woman with boundless energy who bucked the expectations of her time to become one of the longest-serving leaders in Canada and who transformed the city she led in the process.
Montreal
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
-
CFL takes over control of Montreal Alouettes
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has taken over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes. The team's interim president will be Mario Cecchini, and lead the organization's day-to-day business operations, which will be supervised by the league.
-
Video captures minivan driving down Montreal bike path
A minivan driving down an entire block in a Montreal bike path was captured on video and is drawing attention from those concerned about road safety, particularly in the winter. Gabriel Morissette pulled out his phone and started recording when he saw a black Honda minivan driving in the bike lane on Lajeunesse Street between Gounod and Villeray streets.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
-
1st missile strike at aerial object over Lake Huron missed
The first U.S. missile fired at an unidentified aerial object over Lake Huron missed the target and 'landed harmlessly' in the water before a second one successfully hit, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.
London
-
8 couples tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in Owen Sound
Stephanie Jacobus and Bryan Cantwell are officially married. They spent their Valentine’s Day tying the knot at Owen Sound City Hall.
-
‘Deal of the Century’: Tiny home project in St. Thomas, Ont. clears another financial hurdle
It's impossible to wipe the smile off the face of Lindsay Rice. The Tiny Hope project in St. Thomas, Ont. has cleared another major financial hurdle.
-
Third man sentenced in Gordon's Gold heist
After pleading guilty to robbery last summer, Troy Wolfe, 34, who was the getaway driver in a brazen jewellery store heist was sentenced at the London courthouse.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Love lost: Undelivered letters give glimpse into long-distance relationships of the fur trade
A collection of letters at the Archives of Manitoba shows the thousands of miles sweet nothings had to travel, and the many ways love could be delayed or lost altogether.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Investors own 77 per cent of new condos in Waterloo region
As the K-W skyline continues to grow, data shows it's investors who are buying up a significant portion of it.
Calgary
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
-
ASIRT releases photo of 'seized item' in Feb. 8 police shooting
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team continues to investigate a Calgary police shooting last week and says officers seized what appears to be a firearm from the suspect.
-
Alberta plans to crack down on social disorder on downtown Calgary streets
Alberta is set to announce a pilot project to address public safety in downtown Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon's Lighthouse could be put in receivership by the end of the week
Two board members of the Lighthouse are calling for the organization to be put in receivership, according to court filings obtained by CTV News.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
Edmonton
-
Crown seeking 15 more years in appeal of Matthew McKnight case
A Crown prosecutor says a former club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women over six years should receive an additional 15 years to his sentence because he planned his attacks.
-
Critics fear dispersing Alberta Fish and Wildlife to weaken environmental management
Critics say crucial expertise within Alberta Environment and Protected Areas is being broken up and dispersed, weakening fish and wildlife programs that should be working together, putting responsibility for conservation within ministries where that concern may not be central, and creating possibilities for conflicts of interest.
-
5-week-old baby dead in Edmonton, police investigating
Edmonton police are investigating the Feb. 8 'suspicious' death of a five-week-old baby.
Vancouver
-
$500 million in provincial, federal funding needed to sustain Metro Vancouver's transit system, mayors say
Metro Vancouver’s mayors are asking for a bailout from the federal government to save the region's struggling transit network.
-
B.C. Premier Eby and federal ministers discuss bilateral health agreements
Premier David Eby and two federal ministers held talks today focusing on reaching bilateral agreements on health-care issues in British Columbia.
-
Child poverty report card shows B.C.'s rate dropped by 4.7% in 2020, warns inflation may reverse progress
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic marked a record low for child poverty rates in British Columbia, new data shows.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Dad accused of abducting daughter to avoid COVID-19 vaccine granted bail
Michael Gordon Jackson, the man accused of abducting his daughter to stop her from being vaccinated against COVID-19, has been released on bail.
-
Regina Pats players hit the streets to deliver pizzas and raise money for Heart and Stroke Foundation
Following a three year hiatus, the Regina Pat's were back with their annual 'Have a Heart' Night fundraiser.