OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired outside the McNabb Recreation Centre in Ottawa.

In a statement on Twitter just before 9 p.m., Mayor Jim Watson said there were no injuries after shots were fired outside the COVID-19 testing centre on Percy Street.

"I was troubled to learn that shots were fired this evening outside the McNabb vaccination clinic," said Watson.

"We’re lucky there were no injuries - but I’m thinking about our staff members who were present and playing a key role vaccinating our residents."

A COVID-19 testing centre is operating at the McNabb Recreation Centre on Percy Street. The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday.

Police had no other information about the incident Friday evening.