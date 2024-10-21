Polar Ice Vodka serves up new BeaverTails vodka

A BeaverTails-flavoured vodka will be served up for the holidays, allowing you to enjoy the popular cinnamon sugar pastry in your favourite cocktail.

Polar Ice Vodka has announced a new partnership with BeaverTails to create the Cinnamon Sugar Vodka, a spirit with the "nostalgic flavour of BeaverTails iconic cinnamon sugar pastry."

"Think warm cinnamon spice meets just the right amount of sweetness," Corby Spirit and Wine Communications said in a media release.

The limited-edition Polar Ice Cinnamon Sugar Vodka will be available across Canada through November and December.

"Polar Ice has remained dedicated to introducing innovative flavours over the past few years, and our Cinnamon Sugar Vodka reflects our mission to provide Canadians with enjoyable and fun flavour experiences," Meghan Ouellet, Brand Manager of Polar Ice Vodka at Corby Spirit and Wine, said in a statement.

"This limited-edition offering was inspired by consumer demand for cinnamon sugar flavours, and our partnership with BeaverTails has helped bring the spirit to life in true Canadian fashion."

Pam and Grant Hooker began selling the Beavertail in Killaloe, west of Ottawa, in 1978. There are now 195 active locations in Canada and the United States, including stalls in Ottawa's ByWard Market and on the Rideau Canal Skateway during the winter season.