Ottawa man wins $1 million Maxmillions prize

David Essex is Ottawa's newest millionaire.

The local real estate agent was the winner of a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the Aug. 16 Lotto Max draw.

Essex has been an occasional lottery player for over 15 years, he told the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission.

He used the quick pick feature to make his selections.

"I checked my ticket on the OLG app and when the prize amount came up, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I immediately headed to the store to have my ticket validated," Essex told the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto when picking up his winnings.

He plans to invest his winnings for now.

"The retailer nearly fell over,” he said.

"I received a call from OLG, and in that moment, it all became so real. It was a very emotional experience. My wife kept calling me while I was at the store, wanting confirmation that I had really won."

Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesday and Fridays.

Essex purchased the ticket at Ultramar on Merivale Road in Nepean

Carrying Place man wins Maxmillions prize

Robert Meagher of Carrying Place, Ont. can also realize his dreams after winning a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the Aug. 13 Lotto Max draw.

Meagher purchased the winning ticket at Free Flow on Loyalist Parkway in Carrying Place.

Robert Meagher of Carrying Place won a $1 million Maxmillions prize. (OLG)