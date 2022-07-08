Shots fired at cemetery during funeral of Banff Avenue homicide victim
Ottawa police are investigating after someone was shot at the funeral for a homicide victim on Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened at a cemetery on Manotick Station Road around 2:45 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired
The funeral for 24-year-old Abdulhamid Haji Ragab, who was gunned down on Banff Avenue in the city's south end on Tuesday, was happening at the time. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in his death.
Shortly after the shooting at the funeral, a man arrived at hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Police say they are "actively searching" for the suspect, and are asking the public to avoid the area.
"Police delayed some individuals from leaving the area during the investigation and suspect search. We apologize for this inconvenience," police said in a news release Friday evening. "We are speaking with community members to help individuals understand the approach by police."
This is the third shooting in Ottawa this week. Along with the shooting on Banff Avenue, one person was critically injured in a shooting on Ritchie Street in the west end. Police say that shooting is unrelated to the others.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.
