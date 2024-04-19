OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Shoplifting suspect in Kingston, Ont. charged shortly after being released for same offence

    Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont. Kingston Police vehicle in Kingston, Ont.
    Share

    A person in Kingston, Ont. doesn’t seem to have learned their lesson as they are accused of the same offence two days in a row, police allege.

    Police were called at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday reporting a theft at a downtown business on Princess Street.

    When police arrived on scene, they were told that the suspect had entered the business and started loading items into their shopping bags before leaving without paying.

    Police said the total value of the items loaded into the shopping bags amounted to approximately $3,600.

    At 4:50 p.m., police located the accused walking just west of the store on Princess Street.

    Upon further investigation, they found that the suspect “had just been released from custody on conditions after entering into a release order that same day.”

    Police note that the suspect was arrested the day before for a separate incident of shoplifting that happened in a different store in midtown Kingston.

    The 32-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News