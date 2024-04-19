Shoplifting suspect in Kingston, Ont. charged shortly after being released for same offence

A person in Kingston, Ont. doesn’t seem to have learned their lesson as they are accused of the same offence two days in a row, police allege.

Police were called at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday reporting a theft at a downtown business on Princess Street.

When police arrived on scene, they were told that the suspect had entered the business and started loading items into their shopping bags before leaving without paying.

Police said the total value of the items loaded into the shopping bags amounted to approximately $3,600.

At 4:50 p.m., police located the accused walking just west of the store on Princess Street.

Upon further investigation, they found that the suspect “had just been released from custody on conditions after entering into a release order that same day.”

Police note that the suspect was arrested the day before for a separate incident of shoplifting that happened in a different store in midtown Kingston.

The 32-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.