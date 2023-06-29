A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to calls about a shooting in the 1500 block of Caldwell Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics treated a man at the scene for gunshot wounds, and he was transported to hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released.

Ottawa police say residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the Caldwell Avenue area as the investigation continues.

This is the second shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood in two days.

Michael Quattrocchi, 47, of Ottawa died following a shooting on Raven Avenue Wednesday morning.

Ottawa police say investigators believe that it was a targeted shooting, but didn't know if Quattrocchi was the intended target.