Several drivers stopped for speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say several drivers have already been stopped for speeding on Highway 401 south of Ottawa this long weekend, including some who had unsecured children in the vehicle.

Grenville OPP said one driver was stopped going 168 km/h on the 401 at Shanly Road in the Edwardsburgh/Cardinal area Saturday morning. Two passengers in the back seat were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver is facing a stunt driving charge, which comes with an automatic roadside licence suspension of 30 days and a 14-day vehicle impound.

First stop of today’s dayshift for #GrenvilleOPP finds this car #StuntDriving on #Hwy401/Shanly Rd, @twpec. Two occupants in the back seat found with no seat belts as well.

Speeds like this are dangerous for all highway users, and will not be tolerated.

Later, three more drivers were stopped going well above the speed limit, at 154, 153, and 148 km/h respectively in the Edwardsburgh/Cardinal area. More passengers were found without seatbelts, including a child and a toddler without a booster seat.

"Speeds like this are dangerous for all highway users, and will not be tolerated," OPP said.